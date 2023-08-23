The sound of airbrakes filled the air as seven tons of yellow-painted metal rolled a stop in the Eisenhower High School staff parking lot on Tuesday morning. The doors to School Bus 7 swung open and out shuffled dozens of high schoolers ready for the first day of class.

Dorothy Glaspie, a bus driver celebrating her 23rd school year, waved to her new cohort of students. As they walked past her driver’s seat, she said goodbye to those she’d been driving for years and introduced herself to those she hadn’t. When her last passenger left, she sat back down, ready to start her route to Adams Elementary.

Glaspie was one of the 66 bus drivers driving shuttling the Yakima School District’s more than 15,000 students to class on Tuesday. As more buses filled up the school’s drop-off area, Glaspie buckled in, reminded her passengers to do the same and drove off.

“First days are always memorable," Glaspie said. "You see a lot of new faces and a lot of new kids that you know you’re going to get to know better. It’s always exciting. The job changes every day. You never know what you’re going to see.”

That morning, Glaspie had one more passenger on her bus than usual.

Trevor Greene was riding along with Glaspie on his fifth first day as superintendent of the Yakima School District. It’s something he’s done most years. Greene said first days can be hectic and riding the new school year’s first route helps him stay hands-on during the first half of the day.

Greene said making sure bus routes are running smoothly is just one aspect of the preparation that happens before the first day of school and in the days after as staff and students settle into their new schedule.

“We’re a big operation,” Greene said. “Not only transportation but food services and other divisions like custodial, grounds, maintenance. They’re hard at work all summer and we get to see our students enjoy that preparation.”

“Everybody is well aware of the impact a high-quality teacher makes on the classroom but I think lesser known is the ancillary positions that also influence students like a cook serving food with a smile and calling a student by name. It makes a difference,” Greene said.

For about an hour, Glaspie weaved through neighborhood streets, picking up a handful of kids. She said on the first day, many parents drive their kids to school.

Glaspie and Greene agreed their favorite parts of the first day of class include students’ fresh haircuts, new backpacks and the early-morning pouting turned to afternoon smiles on kids’ faces after spending most of the day with their friends.

“There’s a freshness,” Greene said. “Everybody is excited, showing off their new backpacks, notebooks and lanyards. The challenge for us as a system is helping keep that same enthusiasm for the rest of the year.”

Glaspie said one of her favorite aspects of the first day of school is meeting students who she’ll see go on to graduate and have bright futures both in Yakima and abroad.

She recalled driving professional basketball player MarJon Beauchamp and serving him breakfast and lunch at school.

Years later, while shopping at Safeway, Glaspie said she ran into Beauchamp in a Safeway. What started as a quick hello turned into a conversation in Starbucks.

“I was in Safeway and from behind me I hear ‘Miss Dorothy?” and I look up and it was MarJon,” Glaspie said. “He remembered me feeding him lunch in the afternoon and he said thank you for everything we’d done. Then he turned around and took me to Starbucks and bought me a coffee. We had a great time.”

Glaspie pulled into the bus loop at Adams Elementary. Principal Doug Kaplicky, dressed like the school’s mascot, a bulldog, was greeting students outside. He led them toward a crowd of children lining up to get ready for school.

As the parking lot cleared and the noise of idling engines and school bus doors hissing open and closed subsided, all that was left was the sound of children’s voices buzzing outside the school’s entrance.

Teachers rounded up the students and led them inside. The 2023-24 school year was now in session.