SUNNYSIDE — From an all-school pep assembly to a firetruck escort, Sunnyside schools had all sorts of ways to celebrate the first day of classes Thursday. And new Superintendent Ryan Maxwell was determined to see them all.
As most students in Yakima County’s second largest district headed back to school Thursday, Maxwell darted from campus to campus, with the goal of visiting seven of them by noon.
Thursday was Maxwell’s first day in the superintendent role with most of the district’s approximately 6,500 students on campus. But it was not his first day on the job. His contract began in July. And he was a longtime figure at Sunnyside High School, where he worked for two decades with a nine-year stint as principal.
During the morning he greeted several former students who were dropping off their own children.
As a part of his bid for the superintendent role, Maxwell pledged to be highly visible at Sunnyside schools. He gave himself the goal of visiting each school site once a week, a goal he reaffirmed Thursday morning.
“My job, partially, is to audit the system from the district level and I can’t do that unless I’m visible,” he said.
First day feelings
Maxwell began the day the same place he spent many first days during his educational career: Sunnyside High School. The school revived its annual tradition of hosting a pep assembly to kick off the school year. The assemblies were put on pause for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The assembly featured a speech from Dave Martinez, the SHS director of student life and athletics, and performances from the cheer team and Grizzly Dance Team.
Junior and member of the cheer team Veronica Puente said she was excited to be back, especially since there were few COVID regulations this year. Of the approximately 2,000 students at the school, few chose to wear masks Thursday. She said things felt more normal.
“I feel like it’s gonna be a lot better and we’re gonna have a lot more opportunities,” Puente said.
But she also felt nervous. Junior year is a critical time for college preparations, and she planned to take courses in law and justice, the field she wants to pursue after high school.
She said Maxwell was well liked at the school and as long as he kept up his history of good work, she felt like he will do fine in his new role.
Though he could not stay for long, Maxwell shook hands and greeted several of his former coworkers. He was in high spirits after the assembly. He said he felt more excited than nervous. After all, it was not his first-ever first day.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said.
At his next stop, Pioneer Elementary School, Maxwell posed for photos with second-grader Kennia Espinoza, who rode to school in a fire truck. She won the honor during August’s National Night Out, said her mother, Maribel Espinoza.
The whole family was excited to ride to school in the fire truck, Maribel Espinoza said, though her eldest son David could not go because he had to head to middle school. Kennia was ready to board even earlier than expected, her mother recalled laughing.
Maribel Espinoza said it felt good to see Maxwell, her former high school teacher, on the first day.
Over at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, the staff revived a pre-pandemic tradition. Community members, including folks from Walmart, Maverick gas station and the Sunnyside Police Department, came out to greet students and families as they walked onto campus. They gave pencil sharpeners, stickers and fist bumps to the kids. Maxwell joined the lineup during his visit.
Watching kids advance through the grades feels rewarding, said intervention specialist Sofia Esqueda. She attended CKES as a child, as did the school’s newest student teacher.
“I’m so excited to see the new faces and the familiar faces,” Esqueda said.
She said compared to last year, Thursday felt closer to normal, with the lack of social distancing and the ability to greet kids face-to-face. One student ran up to give her a hug and another modeled her new backpack.
Goals for the year
On his first day of senior year, SHS student and class vice president Titus Hazzard said he’s looking to make every day count. He wants to show up to as many games and events as possible.
The pandemic hit during his freshman year. He said he loves being back in-person with his friends and encouraged his fellow students to get involved in school life.
Maxwell also wants to hit the ground running this school year, he said. Shortly after he took over as superintendent, the district hosted a community forum on safety. He also recruited a former Sunnyside Police Department officer to conduct an audit of safety in the district.
Though the district’s goals have not been finalized, Maxwell said safety and security are top priorities. Equity and opportunities for students are also paramount.
He said he is looking to promote connections across schools in the district. All school staff attended a pep assembly Wednesday, similar to the one for high school students. He wanted staff to create bridges and appreciate that it takes all of them to get students to graduation.
Maxwell also said he’d been talking to community stakeholders, trying to gauge what changes they want to see in Sunnyside.
“We’re going to continue on the path to improvement and like I said before, we expect excellence in our district,” he said.
