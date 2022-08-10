A renovated auditorium. Decreasing enrollment. Increased funding and spending.
These are a few of the details that were released in Yakima School District’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which was released for review on July 8, with public hearings this month.
This coming school year, YSD plans to spend around $317 million from its general fund, about $33 million more than last year. The district will use about $10 million to fund renovations to Davis High School’s auditorium.
YSD’s revenue has had a corresponding increase from last year, reaching roughly $313 million. The remaining $4 million will come out of YSD’s general fund balance from last year.
The budget has increased for several reasons. Inflation has increased costs for materials and supplies, and there’s a cost-of-living adjustment for employees. YSD has also received substantial Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, federal pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Part of the increase in the budget was just inflation from wages and other goods and supplies, and then the remaining amounts of the ESSER funds,” said Interim Executive Director of Finance Jacob Kuper.
Those funds have been beneficial. They have allowed the school district to keep serving students, even as enrollment has decreased.
“When we look at the impact, the negative impact, given the reduction of enrollment, that has not occurred,” said YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene. “What we’ve experienced is the opportunity to make significant, strategic decisions to benefit our students — not only in the classroom, but regarding physical health, mental health and wellbeing, safety and security.”
Enrollment
Public school enrollment has decreased around the state due to the pandemic. YSD enrollment has decreased by about 500 students since the 2018-19 school year, according to a presentation by Kuper and Executive Director of Finance Becky Nissen.
In 2018-19, 15,979 students were enrolled across all of YSD’s programs. For 2022-23, the school district is estimating an enrollment of 15,433.
Though overall enrollment has declined, basic education enrollment is projected to increase slightly from the previous school year. In 2021-22, 15,484 students were enrolled at YSD and 12,765 of those were enrolled in basic education. This coming year, 12,820 students are projected to enroll in basic education, according to Kuper and Nissen.
Several thousand students are enrolled in special education, Alternative Learning Experiences, Running Start and Open Doors programs. Running Start is the only of those programs with a budgeted enrollment increase.
In Washington state, enrollment has decreased by about 40,000 students between 2018-19 and 2021-22, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), when it was 1,091,429.
So far, the enrollment declines have not impacted classrooms, Greene said. YSD has avoided layoffs through creative staffing, ESSER funds and attrition. Staff sizes have decreased, but that has been due to workers retiring or moving to different jobs. Class sizes are the same as last year.
“Being a district — the largest district in the area by significant number — we were able to ensure that none of our employees lost their position due to the pandemic,” Greene said. “When we came back from the pandemic and we saw this reduction in our number of students, we’ve been able to maintain this level of staffing through attrition.”
ESSER funds will not be available forever, though. Greene said that ESSER funding will end by September 2024, creating a false sense of financial security for now. This year, YSD is receiving almost $43 million in ESSER III and ESSER III Learning Loss funding, according to the draft budget documents.
“What we’re really focusing on now is making sure that when that budget ends for us, which is September of 2024, that there is not a significant fall-off or cliff for us to deal with,” said Greene about the ESSER funds. “That is, for us, the moment of truth is coming on how we are managing our budget and the planning that we’ve been doing over several years.”
Nissen said that the state will provide some funding, but there remains a gap that YSD will likely have to fill come the 2024-25 school year. For 2022-23, however, YSD is maintaining much of what it offered last year.
A public hearing was held on Aug. 1 and the board is scheduled to finalize the budget during a business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Public comment is accepted at board meetings.
