Japanese exchange student Yuuki Hirohashi demonstrated the game kendama at Eisenhower High School on Tuesday. She cheered in excitement when her pupils managed to successfully land a ball tied to a string on a wooden cup.
Yakima students and community members had the opportunity to learn about manga, origami, kimonos and other parts of Japanese culture from Japanese students visiting the valley at a cultural showcase at Eisenhower High School Tuesday evening.
For two weeks, 68 students from Yamate Gakuin High School in Yokohama, Japan, will stay with host families in Yakima and attend classes at Eisenhower, Davis and East Valley high schools as a part of a cultural exchange that’s been going on for 50 years. About 35 Yakima students will travel to Japan this summer.
The educators who organized the program said they hoped the teenagers get a chance to see life outside of their normal bubbles. Organizers said the experience is especially valuable for young people whose developmental years were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, when life moved increasingly online.
Cultural showcase
Dozens of Eisenhower students, staff and Yakima community members gathered at the high school Tuesday after class to learn about Japanese culture. Yamate students set up booths with popular Japanese games and snacks.
Hirohashi, who was demonstrating kendama, said she was excited for the showcase, especially for the performance in the auditorium. Her classmate Yunosuke Miyakita said he wanted to show other students the different aspects of Japanese culture.
Some students demonstrated art forms like origami and calligraphy. Others taught people how to properly dress in a kimono.
Japanese food like gyoza and stir fry were available for guests.
Toward the end of the evening, the Yamate students gave a performance in the Eisenhower auditorium. The students danced to a song by South Korean megaband BTS, demonstrated karate and performed a traditional Japanese dance.
Two-week stay
The showcase was a single part of the Yamate students’ time in Washington. The students spend two weeks in the Yakima Valley, attending local high schools and staying with host families.
Host Precy Tamaki had four girls stay with her family. Her own children are grown and moved out. She said it was nice to have kids in the house again.
This is the fourth time Tamaki hosted students. Her husband, lawyer Blaine Tamaki, was a part of the first cohort of Yakima students that visited Yokohama.
She said she values the chance for people to learn more about different cultures. For the Japanese students, it’s a chance to visit America and practice their English. For her, she can connect with young people and find out more about Japanese culture.
“It’s a learning experience,” she said.
Tamaki and her husband also sponsored a trip to Seattle for the students Wednesday. The trip itinerary included visiting Pike Place, shopping at the University of Washington bookstore and attending a Mariners baseball game.
Next week, the students will take a trip to Leavenworth.
50-year legacy
The Yakima-Yokohama exchange program began 50 years ago. Schools make the exchange trips every three years.
YSD Communications Director Kirsten Fitterer, who organizes the exchange on the Yakima side, said when the program began World War II had been over for only a few decades. Many people still had personal memories of the war. Yamate Gakuin established exchange programs with schools in North America to foster friendly international relations, a goal Fitterer believes was achieved.
The trips were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, life moved increasingly online and young people had fewer chances to socialize in-person.
“I think it’s been extra good for teenagers post-pandemic to have this experience,” Fitterer said.
Tomokazu Saito, a math teacher at Yamate Gakuin, said he wants his students to experience different cultures for themselves, not through the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.