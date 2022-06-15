Jesus Lares-Sanchez has long loved cars. Throughout high school he enjoyed working on cars, fixing up his 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT, going so far as to take welding classes that taught him additional metal working skills.
Cars were paramount to the course of events that changed the Eisenhower graduate’s life forever.
Last August, Lares-Sanchez and his friends were driving to a car show in Seattle. During the early morning drive through Snoqualmie Pass, his friend hit a pothole, as he remembers it. The car began to roll and Lares-Sanchez, who was asleep in the backseat without his seatbelt on, flew out the back window.
He landed on rocks far enough away from the car that his friends had to go looking for him. His face was full of scratches and blood. But that was not the full damage. Lares-Sanchez damaged his spinal cord, which will require the lifelong use of a wheelchair.
He spent two months recovering in the hospital. While he was away, he heard from his younger brother that his teachers and classmates were worried about him.
Ray Harris teaches Lares-Sanchez’s favorite class at Eisenhower High School, welding. Harris had him as a student for his junior and senior years.
Harris said news of the crash came just before the start of the school year. It was shocking to hear about what had happened to the young man he knew as hard-working and kind.
“Just a lot of prayers over the summer and the fall,” Harris said. “And then when he came back, it was totally different for him.”
When he returned, Lares-Sanchez had to re-learn how to make his way around the school.
“It was just difficult at first, but after a while I got used to it,” he said.
He remembered his friend and fellow Eisenhower senior Miguel Baez as being especially supportive during this time. The young men have been friends since sixth grade and made it through senior year together.
Lares-Sanchez said many things changed after the crash. His mobility is limited. School felt harder. He cannot exercise or work on cars like he used to, although those are things he would like to return to as he continues to heal.
But on Tuesday evening he reached a long awaited milestone when he graduated from Eisenhower. It was not exactly as he imagined it would be.
“I was expecting to, you know, walk. But there was some change,” he said.
On his final day of high school, he said he felt strange about not coming to the school every day. He liked school. He got along with his teachers and had several close friends. Sometimes his academic and social worlds combined, like when he made a metal Raiders logo as a birthday gift for his friend during his welding class.
Lares-Sanchez’s educational journey will continue at Yakima Valley College this fall. His goal is to become an orthodontist, an idea he got from his older sister who works in the dental industry. He said he appreciates that dental work can be performed from a seated position.
Through all the injuries and pain and challenges, Lares-Sanchez had simple advice for his fellow students.
“Just don’t give up, and keep on going,” he said.
