About two dozen students from Eisenhower High School and Yakama Nation Tribal School gathered by the river in Fullbright Park in Union Gap to release salmon and share a salmon lunch Wednesday. While they ate, Yakama students shared the importance of salmon in their culture.
The collaboration between Eisenhower and YNTS was assisted by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. School leaders said it was in the works for a long time, delayed by the pandemic, and they hope to host similar events in the future.
During the sunny spring morning, students in grades eight through 12 gathered near the Yakjima River. Yakima Basin Environmental Education Program Director Tiffany Bishop distributed salmon fry kept in large buckets. Carrying them in small plastic containers, the students let the fish free in the river.
The students raised the fry through the Salmon in the Classroom program, said Margaret Carter, the science teacher for grades nine through 12 at YNTS.
Bishop said the students received the salmon eggs in January and over the past few months watched them grow into alevin and fry. The salmon will live in the Yakima River for the next year before making their way to the ocean and eventually returning to the river.
Cultural exchange
The students shared a salmon lunch prepared by YNTS staff, as Yakama students spoke about their culture.
Seated at long tables, students and staff had plates of fruit and cups of water in front of them. Communal plates of baked salmon, fry bread and potato salad were in the middle of each table. Yakama Nation Fisheries donated the salmon, which Carter and her daughter prepared. Tribal school cooks made the fry bread and potato salad.
Carter said that for longhouse-style meals, natural foods like fruit or roots are traditionally eaten first.
YNTS senior Dennis Rooster Jackson gave an opening speech and prayer, explaining that the Yakama call water “choosh” and it is customary to drink it before the meal.
During the meal, Aidan Rigdon, also a YNTS senior, told the group about the importance of salmon in Yakama culture. He said in their stories, salmon was the first food given to their people.
To catch a salmon for the first time in a significant event in a young person’s life her said, complete with a ceremony after.
“When you get your first catch, you’re seen as a provider, someone who takes care of their family, someone who really cares for their people,” he told the group.
Himself a fisherman on the Columbia River, Rigdon said that fisheries and hatcheries are also a source of income for many Native community members.
Bailey Volin, a sophomore AP environmental sciences student at Eisenhower, said that it was cool to learn about a different culture from the YNTS students.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Yakima Basic Program Director Rebecca Wassell said she was thrilled when Yakama students agreed to share their knowledge.
The tribal school is one of 10 schools in the Yakima area that Mid-Columbia Fisheries included in a grant proposal that helped fund the Salmon in the Classroom program, Wassell said.
“What we proposed to our grantor is that Mid-Columbia Fisheries would facilitate strengthening the connection between Yakima Nation Fisheries biologists and students at the Yakima Tribal School, recognizing that, that the expertise lies with the Yakima Nation, with their members and with their staff,” she said.
Collaborative efforts
Teachers from Eisenhower and the tribal school said they want to collaborate more in the future.
No one could quite remember how the collaboration started. Carter said she and Bishop tried to coordinate something between the schools for a long time, but the pandemic kept getting in the way. She was proud of them for finally making it happen.
“Our kids need to share,” she said.
Lily Price, an instructional facilitator for Eisenhower, said the collaboration between schools was a chance for students to build friendships and bridge gaps between the schools.
“The door’s always open,” she said.
This summer, Eisenhower students can participate in a six-week internship in ecology restoration, said Eisenhower science teacher Robin Driver. Students will be able to send time at a tribal fishery tagging and releasing fish. It will be a further collaboration with the tribal school and Mid-Columbia Fisheries.
Opportunities like the salmon release and the internship may get more students involved in environmental science classes, Price said.
