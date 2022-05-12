The East Valley School District is the most recent district in the Yakima Valley to offer a chance for its students to earn the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy.
The Washington State Seal of Biliteracy is granted to students who are proficient in English and a foreign, tribal or sign language, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Students must pass an assessment to determine proficiency.
Students who earn the seal receive a mark on their high school diploma and final transcript. They also earn high school credit and are eligible for more advanced language courses.
The seal was introduced in Washington in 2014 with a focus on foreign languages. Last year, the state added a seal for proficiency in tribal languages.
In the 2019-20 school year, Grandview, Toppenish, West Valley, Yakima and Zillah school districts had students who took the biliteracy assessment in world languages, according to a report from OSPI. Statewide, about 3,400 students passed that same school year.
Four students from Wapato earned the seal for tribal languages last year.
This is the first year East Valley will offer it to its students, said Ibelia Avalos, East Valley High School’s assistant principal, who also oversees its dual language program.
East Valley has had an established Spanish dual language program for longer than any other district in Yakima County, about 15 years, according to the district’s website. It’s also the only district with a dual language program in its high school, which Avalos said it added about two years ago.
The high school program has about 50 students in grades nine and 10, who have been taking classes together since kindergarten, Avalos said.
The assessment is open to students outside of the dual language program and Avalos said about 127 high school students will take it this year. About 45 middle school students took the assessment a few weeks ago.
Students will take it during the school day, May 18, and will be excused from classes for it, she said. The school will cover the cost of the exams.
Avalos said the assessment offers opportunities to students, especially those looking to get ahead academically. Those who pass can take Advanced Placement Spanish classes, which can earn them college credit.
“We want to give students an opportunity to advance into those college-level courses,” Avalos said.
Student outlook
Dual language ninth-grader Carson VanEaton said he will be taking the assessment this year and is not very worried about it.
He’s been in the program since kindergarten and sometimes speaks Spanish at home with his younger sisters, who are also in the dual language program. An avid gamer, he sometimes plays games with people from Spanish-speaking countries.
His classmate, Grady Edler, was not certain he would take the exam this year due to a scheduling conflict but said he would consider taking it next year. He thinks having the seal will help him land a good job after graduation.
Elizabeth Camacho, another ninth-grader in the program, said she felt nervous about the exam, so she’s been reviewing advanced vocabulary. She also speaks Spanish at home with her parents and at church. She has experience translating for her mom and thinks knowing two languages will help her in her career one day.
Feeling comfortable in her classes, surrounded by people she’s known for years, helps with her studies, she said.
“We grew up since kinder and we created a fun environment throughout the years,” she said.
