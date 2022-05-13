East Valley Central Middle School science teacher Randy Davis won the Crystal Hop Certificated Employee of the Year award for 2022, according to a district announcement.
Davis has worked in East Valley for 28 years in many roles, including special education teacher, science teacher, project adviser and sports coach, the announcement said.
Those who nominated him for the award described Davis as a dedicated educator and advocate for his students. His passion for science allowed him to connect with students, building strong encouraging relationships, the announcement said
The district previously announced Veronica Padilla, a speech language pathology assistant, as the winner of the Crystal Hop Classified Employee of the Year award.
The Crystal Hop Awards traditionally honor one classified employee, one certificated employee and one volunteer. Due to the pandemic, volunteers were not allowed in classrooms for months, so an award recipient was not chosen this year, said Mikal Heintz, EVSD director of communications.
