East Valley High School will welcome hundreds of students for a competition of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps members Saturday, March 12, 2022, according to a district news release.
About 400 JROTC cadets from 14 schools in Washington and Oregon will compete in the Cascade Mountains Drill League Championship. Competing local schools include East Valley, West Valley and Sunnyside high schools, according to the release.
Cadets will compete in such events as air rifle marksmanship, physical fitness, color guard, unarmed platoon drill, armed platoon drill and armed exhibition drill, the release said. There will be awards ceremony at the end of the day.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, Yakima, according to the release.
