East Valley High School’s new Devil’s Den is far more welcoming than the name would imply. The resource center, named for the school’s mascot, has clothes, hygiene products and food free for students to take as needed.
“I'm super excited for it to be open and just getting as many people in here as possible since we've been working so hard on it,” said Ashley Griffith, an EVHS math teacher who helped organize the pantry project.
The Devil’s Den is located in a classroom with racks of jackets and shirts on one side and shelf-stable pantry items on the other. The middle of the room has cubbies filled with donated clothes like jeans and sweatshirts, as well as baskets of hygiene items.
All items are free for students to take. Some students have come through to “shop” already, after teachers or counselors identified them as in need of supplies.
The school will have a grand opening of the Devil’s Den Friday so students can walk through the space, Griffith said. She hopes students will come through with their friends.
Once the pantry officially opens, students will be able to come through before school, after school or during lunch to get supplies, Griffith said. If students would like a more private shopping session, they can fill out an online form to schedule a time.
“There's no restrictions,” Griffith said. “If they feel like they need stuff, they can take it.”
In developing the Devil's Den, Griffith said East Valley school officials reached out to educators in the West Valley School District who run a similar, larger pantry called Ram Landing. The current plan is to only allow students to shop the pantry. Griffith said students can talk to their parents to find out what items might be most useful at home.
“If this goes well … our hope is to expand it,” she said. “Where we would have items for the whole family and families would be able to come in, not just students.”
Students from the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and the Devil’s Prevention Club, which addresses needs in the community, undertook the project to turn the pantry from an idea into a reality.
Madisyn Cuevas, a senior and president of East Valley’s honor society, said once students got started, the project took about a month to complete. The honor society has more than 70 members, and the club split into committees to focus on various aspects of the pantry. Some students spoke with local businesses about donating.
Working on the pantry project helped some honor society students reach the 15 hours of volunteer work required by the club. Students completed much of the work during the final few weeks of school in December, while juggling classes and finals, Cuevas said.
“It was really busy it but overall, it turned out really good,” she said.
Last year, the school collected donated supplies through clothing, hygiene and food drives. In the future, the school wants to stock the pantry with items donated from the community, so students do not feel pressure to donate if they cannot afford to, Griffith said.
Community members interested in donating to the pantry can fill out a form online.
