East Valley High School wants to turn today’s teens into tomorrow’s scholars.
The school applied to bring the prestigious International Baccalaureate program to East Valley. Along with college credit opportunities and rigorous classes, the program could usher in new educational techniques to the benefit of its students and teachers, school officials said.
Davis High School in Yakima is the only school in the Yakima Valley that offers the IB program. It’s been an IB school since 1987, according to the program’s website.
Leading East Valley’s charge are Principal Ryan McDaniel and IB coordinator and English teacher Diane Main. McDaniel worked at Davis for many years, serving eight years as principal. Main previously worked at Davis as the IB coordinator.
They’ve been soliciting interest and feedback on the program from students, parents and teachers.
EVHS will be a candidate school for the program for the next two years. The school’s IB program could begin as soon as fall 2024, making this year’s freshman class the first to be eligible in their junior year.
International Baccalaureate
International Baccalaureate combines advanced academics with an approach to learning that attempts to foster life skills in students such as self-motivation, time management, critical thinking and collaboration, according to the program’s website.
IB has multiple programs, for students of all grades. The IB Diploma Program is available for junior and senior high school students and includes theory of knowledge classes, a long-term research project and community service.
Some students in the diploma program can earn college credit, based on their performance.
EVHS has some existing opportunities for students to earn college credit. It offers Advanced Placement classes, where students can pass a test and potentially skip certain college classes. And some students take College in the High School classes.
Some East Valley students participate in the Running Start program through Yakima Valley College. But Running Start can take them away from the school, their teachers and their friends, said parent Lindsey Basford, whose son is in the program. He spends his mornings taking college courses but comes to the high school in the afternoon for sports.
“It was hard for me as a parent to not let him have the full high school experience,” she said.
Beyond academics
Basford is one of several parents who have been taking part in the discussions around the potential IB program.
Some of these parents and East Valley educators went to an IB conference in San Diego this summer. East Valley parent Stephanie Svigny was among them. Initially, she was intrigued by the college credit options. But IB’s approach to building personal skills is what sold her on the program.
“I would rather my son left high school with the characteristics of an IB learner than college credits,” she said. “They’re going to succeed and do well no matter.”
The aspect of the IB program that most excited educators and parents is its emphasis on creating a hard worker, a critical thinker and a reflective person.
“IB teaches the whole child, rather than the content,” Main said. “A lot of times the College in the High School or the AP is focused on getting content knowledge and memorization.”
Managing time and stress are two important skills for IB students since the program is academically rigorous, Main said. The program emphasizes a mind-body balance, which can be something highly motivated students struggle with, in the pursuit of perfection.
For Main, it is more important that students develop these life skills than to get a perfect grade in a class or score on a test.
The idea appealed to senior English teacher Kristin Morrison.
“Yes, we’re pushing you hard academically but we’re going to teach you tools to handle that. … And I like that idea because I think a lot of our most driven kids don’t have those tools readily available,” she said.
Looking ahead
Over the next two years, school officials will gather feedback from students and families, evaluate how IB classes would fit into the schools’ schedules and visit other IB schools.
EVHS junior Maverick Muffett participated in a recent trip to Skyline High School in Sammamish, which has had an IB program since 1998. He said he liked how collaborative the classes looked.
“It wasn’t like they were talking to the teacher, giving their ideas to the teachers, more like giving ideas to each other and then building off those ideas and improving them,” he said.
Though the program would not begin until after he graduates, Muffett said he would have been interested in taking an IB class in math, his favorite subject.
Principal McDaniel said IB classes would be open to all EVHS students, not just those in the diploma program. He hopes that once the program is up and running, every student takes at least one IB class during their high school career.
But he expects that bringing the IB program to East Valley will benefit all students. The program’s emphasis on a whole-child approach to teaching would reverberate throughout the school.
“It’s really a philosophy of learning that all of our kids can benefit from,” he said.
