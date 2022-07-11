In Washington, high school equivalency can be earned using the General Educational Development tests, a set of four tests in mathematics, language arts, social studies and science.
Passing those tests allows students of any age to earn a high school equivalency degree. Though there are plenty of successful careers that don’t require a high school diploma, obtaining a GED can create more educational and professional opportunities for students.
“Our program really opens doors,” said Tony Torres, principal of ESD 105’s Open Doors program, which helps referred high school students get their GED. “It’s a milestone, a stepping stone in life.”
In Yakima County, 26% of adults do not have a high school degree or equivalency, according to the most recent U.S. Census. There are a number of programs available in the Yakima Valley that help students of varying ages study, learn and earn their GED.
Yakima Valley College
Contact: ccr@yvcc.edu or 509-574-6850.
Locations: Yakima, Grandview, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Ellensburg.
Requirements: $25/quarter, open to all ages (except for Open Doors Step Up to College).
YVC offers various adult education opportunities through its College & Career Readiness, or CCR, programs. Classes are available year-round and are offered evenings Tuesdays through Thursdays and mornings Mondays through Thursdays.
Programs are open to people of all ages, except for the Open Doors Step Up to College program, which is only available to high school students.
The widest class offerings are available in Yakima and Grandview, but students can complete GED studies at any location by utilizing remote instruction. Most CCR courses cost $25 per quarter and there are no extra book or material costs. Enrollment for summer classes is closed, but students can reach out to YVC and enroll for fall classes by Sept. 19.
GED Prep allows students to utilize classes, labs and other study materials to prepare for the GED test and can work with teachers and faculty advisers.
High School Plus is a program in which students of any age can earn a high school diploma, not a GED. Students’ high school transcripts are evaluated for the credits they already have, and then they can get the remaining necessary credits through classes at YVC.
No testing is required.
Integrated Basic Education & Skills Training, or I-BEST, allows students to earn their GED while also taking college classes and beginning career pathways at YVC. Those pathways include health care, business, STEM and agriculture, among others.
Open Doors Step Up to College is the only free high school equivalency program at YVC, but it is specifically for high school students who require alternative education environments. The program is available for students in the Grandview, Mabton, Ellensburg, Kittitas, Toppenish, and Stevenson-Carson school districts.
YVC has English Language Acquisition classes for students of all levels and ages. Students in all programs have the same access to many campus resources that college students would have. YVC’s programs are the most widely accessible.
OIC High School Equivalency Program
Contact: 509-248-675 (in English) or 509-454-5051 (en Espanol).
Locations: Yakima and Grant counties.
Requirements: Student or member of the household has worked in agriculture for 75 days in the last two years.
The Opportunities Industrialization Center’s High School Equivalency Program (HEP) is funded through the Office of Migrant Education and is specifically for migrant workers and their families. Enrollment is open year-round for qualified students. The program is free.
HEPs may require copies of W-2 forms or pay stubs to verify agricultural work.
Most work is individual and students schedule in-person or virtual times with teachers; the program seeks to make the academic schedule as flexible as possible. Upon completing the program, OIC offers students placement in the other professional educational programs it offers, as well as various support services, like energy or rental assistance.
Central Washington University HEP
Contact: 509-452-0639.
Location: Yakima.
Requirements: Student or member of the household has worked in agriculture for four months in the last two years, possesses a valid state ID and is older than 16.
Central’s HEP program is similar to OIC’s; it is intended for migrant workers and funded through the office of migrant education.
Classes are from 6-9 p.m. and are offered year-round. If demand is high enough, morning classes may also be available. Program Assistant Yaritzy Hernandez said in-person classes are returning.
Central’s HEP focuses on helping students get jobs; the program has a partnership with WorkSource to help place graduates.
Heritage University HEP
Contact: 509-865-0736.
Location: Toppenish.
Requirements: Student or member of the household has worked in agriculture for 75 days in the last two years, possesses a valid state ID and is older than 16.
Heritage’s HEP is also funded by the Office of Migrant Education. Enrollment is open in July for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 22. The spring semester starts Jan. 10, with enrollment in December.
Classes take place on the university’s campus. Students can often choose between individual learning and classroom learning; each student creates an individual plan and receives academic and professional support.
Heritage’s HEP heavily focuses on student lives beyond the GED program, connecting students with services, professional opportunities and further schooling.
ESD 105 Open Doors Program
Location: Yakima.
Requirements: High school students ages 16-21 in Granger, Wapato, Mt. Adams, Goldendale, Royal City, Yakima, Wahluke, Selah, Highland, Naches Valley and East Valley school districts must be referred to the Educational Service District 105 program by their district.
Students can only participate in the ESD 105’s Open Doors Program if they are credit-deficient and referred by their local school districts. Interested students must first speak to their school district and determine that the Open Doors Program is their best choice.
Learning modalities are dependent on student needs. Students can access in-person learning, visiting teachers or online classes. ESD 105 also has a certified GED testing center on site.
Classes run almost year-round, from Sept. 1 to Aug. 17, and students are continuously enrolled. ESD 105’s Open Doors program also offers a wraparound center, where mental health and substance abuse counselors are available. They also can connect students to technical programs and higher educational opportunities.
Yakima School District Open Doors Program
Contact: https://www.ysd7.org/Page/2327 or menard.lois@ysd7.org.
Location: Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center (YV-Tech).
Requirements: Credit-deficient Yakima School District students ages 16-21.
Students can begin the Yakima School District’s Open Doors Program if they are 16 by Sept. 1 during their first school year and can stay until they are 21. Qualifying students can enroll anytime. Classes follow the Yakima School District calendar and go from August to June, but students have opportunities to come in during the summer for advising and additional individual work.
To enroll, students should reach out to the program director, Lois Menard, or to the program registrar.
Remote and in-person learning are available: In-person sessions are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and virtual sessions are scheduled seven times throughout the week. Evening classes will be available, though exact times have yet to be determined.
Students have access to classes at YV Tech, as well as books, flashcards and other course materials. YSD provides each student with a laptop and qualifying students can receive hotspots. There is a GED test proctor on site, so students can take their GED exams at Yakima School District Open Doors.
People for People
Contact: Contact the People for People office at mypfp.org.
Locations: Yakima, Kittitas and Klickitat counties.
Requirements: Students ages 16-24. The program is for those who are out of school and in the justice system, homeless or in foster care, or in high school with low incomes.
For students or former students who might not meet requirements for other programs and are facing barriers to education, People for People’s Youth Program offers broad support.
Students can work one-on-one with tutors to prepare for GED exams, but People for People also connects students with other resources and focuses on removing barriers that marginalized or disadvantaged students might face.
Many GED programs require students to enter with some degree of basic knowledge, usually equivalent to a ninth-grade level. Some programs, like Heritage and OIC’s HEP, offer some support for students who are not testing at that level.
People for People primarily focuses on getting students to that level in order to enter GED programs. Afterward, students will be referred to GED programs, though they may continue to study in People for People’s Youth Program.
Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside and La Casa Hogar in Yakima also offer pre-GED classes and do not have age requirements, so they may be more accessible. For students who are not testing at the necessary levels, Nuestra Casa, La Casa Hogar and People for People can meet them where they are and help them become GED-ready.
