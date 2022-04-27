Grandview School District’s request for a replacement levy had about 63% voter approval as of Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, according to Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Division. It needs a simple majority to pass.
Elections officials in Yakima and Benton County had calculated 1,508 ballots total in the race, with 952 in favor of the levy, as of Tuesday night.
The district is seeking a replacement educational programs and operations levy for 2023 through 2026. The levy is not a new tax. It would replace the current levy that expires at the end of this year.
Replacement levies help fund the daily operations of school districts and cover things like additional staff members, extracurriculars and technology updates.
Under Grandview’s proposed levy, the district can collect up to $2 million annually starting in 2023, according to Elections Division documents. That total will increase each year, reaching $2.45 million in 2026.
The estimated levy rate is a steady $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home for its duration, according to Elections Division documents.
The state provides additional funds to districts that pass levies, known as local effort assistance.
Grandview attempted to pass a levy in the Feb. 8 special election, but it received only about 48% voter approval, according to the Elections Division.
The Auditor’s Office election results website did not have an estimate on the number of ballots left to count after Tuesday.
Election officials will certify the results May 6.
