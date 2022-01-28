Reports from an independent investigator hired by the Toppenish School District found multiple allegations made against two Toppenish High School employees were credible. The reports concluded the two became inappropriately close with a student and provided her with alcohol, did not take measures to keep personal nude images and videos private, and improperly handled firearms on school campuses.
Yakima attorney Sarah Wixson conducted the investigation after allegations surfaced against district employees John L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna.
John L. Cerna, who also goes by Johnny, worked as vice principal and a wrestling coach at Toppenish High School. Bertha Cerna worked as a teacher and wrestling cheer team coach at THS. Johnny and Bertha Cerna are the son and daughter-in-law of district Superintendent John M. Cerna. The two were put on paid administrative leave in June 2021.
The district began the process of firing Johnny and Bertha Cerna, after the reports were given to the school district.
School district employees and Toppenish community members have spoken out in recent months, criticizing the handling and length of the investigations.
District Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Manager Shawn Myers said in an email that the district has heard the frustration from the community.
“These sorts of investigations are difficult and require time. They must be deliberate, detailed, and thorough, out of fairness to all of the parties involved and dedication to making sure that the findings and conclusions produced by it are true and accurate,” Myers said in an email. “After receiving the investigative reports, we in fact took immediate, appropriate action, at the very first moment possible, in compliance with public employment laws.”
Johnny and Bertha Cerna remain under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for allegations of inappropriate behavior and potential code of professional conduct violations.
Bertha Cerna declined to comment for this story. Johnny Cerna did not respond to a voicemail message requesting comment.
In an interview with Wixson that was included in the report, Johnny Cerna denied knowing the student well and said he had no memory of the messages he exchanged with her.
In response to allegations she gave the student alcohol, Bertha Cerna said that the student lied and was being manipulated into spreading false stories, Wixson wrote in her report.
The investigation
Wixson produced separate reports for Johnny and Bertha Cerna. The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained copies of the two reports through a public records request, with student names and identifying information redacted. Information in this story comes from those two reports.
To give context to the investigation, Wixson included relevant circumstances from Johnny and Bertha Cerna’s personal lives, including Johnny Cerna’s health struggles. Johnny Cerna came down with meningoencephalomyelitis, an inflammatory disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, in June 2019, according to the reports. This led to a month-long coma, followed by seizures and a stroke, the reports said.
Johnny and Bertha Cerna did not work during the 2019-20 school year as Johnny Cerna recovered, according to the report. When he returned, multiple colleagues noted a change in Johnny Cerna, the report said. Witnesses described him as lacking “stamina and focus” and falling asleep in his office during work hours, Wixson noted in her report.
Others told Wixson that Johnny and Bertha Cerna frequently went out drinking after his recovery, according to the report on Johnny Cerna. Johnny and Bertha Cerna admitted to abusing alcohol during the 2020-21 school year and both underwent treatment for alcohol abuse, according to Wixson’s reports.
Wixson spoke with 27 people as part of the investigation, mostly current or former employees of the district. Some community members were reluctant to speak to her, she wrote.
She said in the reports that a Toppenish employee told her no one involved in the wrestling team would talk to her, which ended up being true. Only those employed by the district and had to speak with her cooperated with the investigation, Wixson wrote in the reports.
Others told Wixson they feared retaliation or losing their employment with the district for speaking to her, Wixson wrote in the reports.
“Community fear or community loyalty has resulted in a lack of witness participation which has hindered the investigation process,” Wixson wrote in both reports.
The findings in Wixson’s investigation used the “more probable than not” standard of evidence in determining the likelihood the alleged events occurred.
Wixson concluded her reports by recommending Johnny and Bertha Cerna be fired and barred from any future employment with the district.
Inappropriate relations with a student
In her report, Wixson investigated allegations that Johnny and Bertha Cerna had developed an inappropriate personal relationship with a girl who was a Toppenish high school student at the time. This included allegations that Johnny and Bertha Cerna had inappropriate relationships with a student and that Johnny Cerna attempted to solicit sex from that student, the reports said.
Based on the evidence uncovered, Wixson found that it was more probable than not that Johnny Cerna attempted to create an inappropriate romantic relationship with the student and “was engaging with a student for the purpose of a sexual relationship,” Wixson wrote in her report on Johnny Cerna. She also found the student’s account that Johnny Cerna once solicited sex from her via Snapchat credible, according to the report.
In her report on Bertha Cerna, Wixson concluded it was more probable than not that Bertha Cerna had an unusually close, personal relationship with the student and “used her relationship with the student to encourage the student to participate in an inappropriate relationship with her husband and fellow educator, Johnny Cerna,” Wixson wrote in her report.
Bertha Cerna and the student each said they were “close,” the report on Bertha Cerna said. The student would come to Bertha Cerna’s classroom to talk and the two would drive around and “vent” to each other, according to the report. Bertha Cerna helped the student’s family access pandemic-related aid, Wixson noted in her report. While the girl was still a student at Toppenish High School, she and Bertha Cerna exchanged messages over Snapchat and text, according to the report. The student also referred to Bertha Cerna as her “guardian angel” in messages included in the report on Bertha Cerna.
The report found that Bertha Cerna would talk to the student about her relationship problems with Johnny Cerna and other men, including through messages on Snapchat and via text. The teenager told Wixson that Bertha Cerna showed her pictures of other men’s penises on her phone, according to the report on Bertha Cerna.
“The evidence of record also reveals a complete lack of professional boundaries in the communications and interactions between Bertha Cerna and (the student),” Wixson wrote in her report.
The student and Johnny Cerna started exchanging messages regularly via and text Snapchat in fall 2020, when Johnny and Bertha were experiencing marital issues, the report on Bertha Cerna said.
In his messages with the student, Johnny Cerna referred to her as “my girl” and told her that he loved her, invited her to come live with him and told her about his marital issues with Bertha Cerna, according to the report on Johnny Cerna. He also sent multiple, back-to-back messages attempting to get the student’s attention when she did not respond and attempted to contact her at inappropriate times, including 3 a.m., the report said.
The report on Johnny Cerna included the student’s account of him soliciting sex from her. The student told Wixson that while he was on a trip to Mexico, Johnny Cerna sent her a series of messages on Snapchat that culminated in him telling the student that he wanted to have sex with her, the report said.
Based on interviews with others involved and the evidence available, Wixson found the student’s “allegation that Johnny Cerna asked her for sex in November of 2020 to be credible and supported a preponderance of the evidence,” according to the report on Johnny Cerna.
Johnny Cerna and the student both told Wixson that they had never been alone together or touched each other, the report on Johnny Cerna said.
In an interview with Wixson, Johnny Cerna said that he did not have any sort of relationship with the student, though the student and Bertha Cerna were close and the student had been to their house, according to the report.
He said that the allegations made by the student were not true and others manipulated her into making false claims because they wanted to “take down” his family, according to the report.
Wixson noted in her report that Johnny Cerna could not explain the messages between him and the student and said he had no memory of them. He told Wixson he had an alcohol problem during that period, the report said. Johnny Cerna told Wixson that he did not have a lock on his phone and did not know of anyone who could have sent these messages, according to the report.
The report on Bertha Cerna found that she was aware of the inappropriately close nature of Johnny Cerna’s relationship with the student. The student told Bertha Cerna that she thought her messages with Johnny Cerna were bothering Bertha Cerna, according to the report.
Bertha Cerna messaged the student “I give you the greenlight.,” according to the report. She also sent a message that said, “get it girl,” according to the report.
Wixson stated in her report on Bertha Cerna, that Bertha Cerna told her in an interview the “greenlight” meant the student could continue talking to and confiding in Johnny Cerna.
“I find on a more probable than not basis that the communications set forth above reflect Bertha Cerna’s acknowledgment of an improper relationship between Johnny Cerna and (the student),” Wixson wrote in her report.
The student told Wixson that she informed Bertha Cerna that Johnny had attempted to solicit sex from her, according to the report. Wixson noted that Bertha Cerna did not report this to the proper authorities. Instead Bertha Cerna used her own relationship with the student to encourage it, Wixson wrote in her report.
In her interview with Wixson, Bertha Cerna said that she was jealous that the student and Johnny were developing a close relationship, since she and the student were already close, and denied it was jealousy over a potential romantic relationship between the student and Johnny Cerna, according to the report.
The teenager, who graduated from Toppenish High School in spring 2021, spoke out about her experiences in an interview with the Herald-Republic.
Providing students with alcohol
The teenager who spoke to Wixson about her relationships with Johnny and Bertha Cerna also said they offered her alcohol, the report said.
The student told Wixson that Johnny Cerna offered her and her cousin alcohol on one occasion in spring 2021, according to the report. The student and her cousin’s accounts of the incident matched and given the available evidence, Wixson found it more probable than not that their claims were truthful, she wrote in her report on Johnny Cerna.
The student told Wixson that Bertha Cerna gave her alcohol on multiple occasions, according to the report on Bertha Cerna. Wixson also viewed photographs and videos featuring Bertha Cerna and the student that had containers of alcohol in them.
Bertha Cerna told Wixson that the student was a liar and that people “jealous of the Cerna family successes” were manipulating the student, according to the report on Bertha Cerna.
Wixson wrote in the report that she found the student’s claims that Bertha Cerna provided her with alcohol credible.
Wixson also looked into anonymous reports that Johnny and Bertha Cerna hosted parties for students at their home where they supplied alcohol and drugs, the reports said.
Though some of the people Wixson interviewed had heard rumors of these parties, no one with first-hand experience corroborated these claims, according to the reports. However, Wixson noted in the reports that no one came forward to specifically deny them either.
“With virtually no evidence of record, I was unable to substantiate this allegation,” Wixson wrote in the reports.
Sexually explicit images
Wixson investigated claims that sexually explicit images of Bertha Cerna have circulated online.
In her report, Wixson noted that sexually explicit images and a video of Bertha Cerna have spread online with many community members aware of this. Wixson wrote in her reports that there was not significant evidence to prove that Johnny Cerna or Bertha Cerna distributed the photos themselves.
Johnny Cerna told Wixson that he took those photos of Bertha on his cellphone, but did not distribute them, according to the reports. Bertha Cerna also denied distributing the photos or knowing how they ended up online, according to the report on Bertha Cerna.
Wixson noted in her report on Johnny Cerna that he did not have a lock on his cellphone nor did he take any extra steps to ensure the photos remained private, such as putting them in a secure folder on his phone.
“Based upon the evidence, I find based upon a more probable than not basis that Mr. Cerna failed to take even the most basic of steps to ensure the privacy of the sensitive photographs of Bertha Cerna,” Wixson wrote in her report on Johnny Cerna.
Bertha and Johnny Cerna did not contact law enforcement or Facebook once they learned the photos had been distributed, Wixson wrote in her reports.
Bertha Cerna told Wixson that the video was made at the home of a man named Frank when the two had been drinking, according to the report on Bertha Cerna. She also said she did not know the name of the man who appeared with her in the video or the man who took the video and did not give anyone permission to record or distribute the video.
Wixson noted in her report that educators are expected to take reasonable steps to ensure that their sexual lives remain private.
“Bertha Cerna cannot reasonably state that her actions were private when they took place in a stranger’s home, among strangers, and when a cellphone is visibly present and aimed at her naked breasts,” Wixson wrote in her report on Bertha Cerna. “Based upon the video and the facts and circumstances set forth by Bertha Cerna, I find on a more probable than not basis that Bertha Cerna bared her breasts and failed to take reasonable steps to maintain the privacy of her actions.”
Firearms on campus
Wixson investigated claims that on separate instances Johnny and Bertha Cerna improperly handled firearms, according to the report.
Wixson’s report included two incidents where Johnny Cerna appeared intoxicated while handling firearms, according to multiple witnesses.
The first incident occurred in February 2021. Multiple witnesses told Wixson that Johnny Cerna appeared intoxicated, the report said. A staff member noticed Johnny Cerna had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol at a district firearms training session, the report said. That staff member also said that Johnny Cerna brought his gun to the training, which staff had been told not to do, as the training would use fake guns for safety purposes, Wixson wrote in the report. Cerna went home to return his gun and the staff member reported the incident to a district administrator, the report said.
Johnny Cerna denied being intoxicated during this training, according to the report. Wixson noted in her report that she found the account of this incident credible.
The report on Johnny Cerna also included an incident that occurred in May 2021. Bertha Cerna told Wixson in an interview that Johnny Cerna shot at her car during an argument they had while intoxicated. Wixson noted in her report that Bertha Cerna was reluctant to discuss the incident. Bertha Cerna said she was not harmed during this incident, according to the report. Wixson obtained a photograph of the bullet hole in Bertha Cerna’s car.
Johnny Cerna denied shooting at his wife’s car or any knowledge of the bullet hole in her car, according to the report. Wixson stated in her report on Johnny Cerna that it was more probable than not that he had shot at Bertha Cerna’s car while intoxicated.
Wixson also investigated a claim that Bertha Cerna brought a weapon on campus in May 2021. A school district employee reported seeing a gun in Bertha Cerna’s purse when Bertha visited the Toppenish High school campus, according to the report on Bertha Cerna.
Bertha Cerna told Wixson that it was a toy, but could not provide the toy gun to substantiate her claim, according to the report. Wixson noted in her report that Bertha Cerna was out of the state at the time of their interview when she requested to see the toy gun.
“(Bertha Cerna) stated that she used the toy gun to brandish at homeless Native Americans who approached her car for money,” Wixson wrote in her report on Bertha Cerna. “Ms. Cerna’s explanation that she was carrying a toy gun is not credible.”
Some Toppenish School District employees are allowed to carry firearms on campus as a part of the school’s security strategy. Those employees are not publicly identified.
