Nevaeh Mitchell’s accomplishments would be impressive for anyone at any age. She is graduating from Davis High School this year and will soon complete her associate degree at Yakima Valley College through the Running Start program. Mitchell has held down multiple jobs and even moved into her own apartment.
“I just do it. I just do it whenever it has to be done,” said Mitchell of the myriad tasks — academic and otherwise — that she routinely accomplishes. “I know I’m my No. 1 advocate.”
A first-generation high school graduate, Mitchell has sought her own resources and academic support. She has done all of this while triumphing academically, said Davis High School Principal Heather Hastie.
“She doesn’t allow for the barriers to get in the way,” Hastie said. “She’s a person who very much, very much defines what a successful graduate would be and what a successful person, even a person in the real world.”
Mitchell has carved her own path and succeeded.
Mitchell moved to Yakima with her mother and younger brother just as she was beginning middle school. She grew up in Spokane, but came here with her mother, who was putting her life together.
She struggled in her first year at Wilson Middle School and was suspended twice in quick succession, but she did not let that define her.
“I turned things around that next year, started getting a lot more awards, recognition,” she said. “I knew that I needed to get better. I wasn’t a bad kid … I wanted to be better.”
During her first year in high school, Mitchell found help from her school counselors and administrators. She was vocal about her academic needs and mental health struggles and received advice about finding scholarships and participating in Running Start.
Mitchell met her boyfriend, Jose Alcantara, who supported her throughout high school, including through the difficulties of online learning and COVID-19. Mitchell’s success in the Running Start program is particularly noteworthy, as she has accomplished much of her associate degree through online classes with limited support.
“They have counselors, but I don’t go see them. They have a library but I don’t see that because I’m used to doing everything on a computer,” Mitchell said. “During the pandemic, you weren’t able to get help from teachers. I need that one-on-one help, I’m a visual learner.”
Her senior year has been particularly challenging. After a “heated argument” with her mother, Mitchell moved out and began living on her own. She signed a lease for an apartment, began building her credit and does her own grocery shopping and cleaning, all while spending as much time as she can on her education.
Mitchell has balanced school with living independently, which hasn’t always been easy. She’s felt isolated at times.
“Not all my teachers understand that. It’s hard to explain,” Mitchell said. “I was down at DSHS (Department of Social and Health Services) trying to figure out my food benefits and that’s why I wasn’t at class. I wish they would understand.”
Though Mitchell has not had everything she wanted in high school, she has grown plenty and is still learning. She wants to become an educator and give her students the opportunity to pursue activities, clubs and friendships. Mitchell is working to transfer to Gonzaga University in her hometown of Spokane.
Even after an incredibly difficult and challenging senior year, Mitchell’s compassion and honesty shine through.
“Have a plan. Go with your heart,” she said, before adding that others need support and compassion. “Don’t leave people out. That’s one of my number one things I’d like to see. Don’t leave people out. Don’t be scared to talk to the weird kids.”
