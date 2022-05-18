A.C. Davis High School was placed under a secure and teach order Wednesday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to Yakima School District chief communications officer Kirsten Fitterer. By 2:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the secure and teach order was lifted.
Fitterer said the secure and teach order went into place at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday due to police activity investigating “potential danger” in the area, but not on the campus itself.
The district’s nearby resource center and professional development center were also under a secure and teach, she said.
During a secure and teach, no one is allowed to come onto or leave campus, Fitterer said.
Yakima Police Department personnel could not be immediately reached for further information.
This story is developing and will be updated.
