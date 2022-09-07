Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day.
The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency personnel from Kittitas County, CWU and other agencies will take part in the drill, the announcement said.
The library parking lot will be closed during the drill. Signs, caution tape and other forms of communication will be set up in the area near the library to let people know that there is no real emergency during the drill, the announcement said.
The library will re-open for normal hours Friday, the announcement said.
The first day of classes is Sept. 21.
Anyone with questions about the training can call 509-963-2959.
