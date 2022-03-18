Central Washington University in Ellensburg will end its mask mandate for most indoor spaces effective April 8, 2022, according to a university press release.
The university’s spring quarter begins March 29. Ending the mask mandate in April will allow university leadership time to monitor transmission rates post-spring break and set up three days of testing clinics, the release said.
Following April 8, masks will still be required in some settings, the release said. That includes some labs, in on-campus health and medical facilities, and in university transportation.
Instructors, staff and students may request masks be worn in private or shared spaces, such as classrooms, offices and dorm rooms. The release, signed by CWU President Jim Wohlpart, asked that campus community members respect these requests and their peers.