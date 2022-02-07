Current and former Toppenish School District employees express displeasure over handling of investigation

Toppenish School District employees have expressed displeasure over the district’s handling of the investigation into Johnny and Bertha Cerna, with two former employees saying they left the district because of it.
The Toppenish School District hired an independent investigator last year to examine claims of inappropriate behavior made against former Toppenish High School vice principal John L. Cerna and former teacher Bertha Cerna, who are a married couple. John L. Cerna, who also goes by Johnny, is the son of district Superintendent John M. Cerna.
The investigator looked into allegations that Johnny and Bertha Cerna developed inappropriately close relationships with a student who was a Toppenish High School senior at the time, finding it more probable than not that the claims were credible, according to the investigative reports on Johnny and Bertha Cerna. The investigator also found credibility in claims that Johnny and Bertha Cerna provided that student with alcohol and mishandled firearms on campus, according to the report.
After receiving the investigator’s reports, the district put Johnny and Bertha Cerna on notice Jan. 20 that they would be fired, according to district records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic. They no longer work for the district, officials said Friday.
But employees and community members have expressed frustration over the length of the investigation.
The pair were put on administrative leave after a Toppenish High School student made allegations against Johnny and Bertha Cerna in late May 2021, according to public records obtained by the Herald-Republic and an interview with the student. Reports of inappropriate conduct began circulating in June 2021. The investigative reports were released in January 2022.
The student obtained an initial protection order in Yakima County District Court on June 1, 2021, and a subsequent, extended protection order on June 15. The Herald-Republic is not naming her because she was a minor and because of the nature of the allegations.
In a previous statement to the Herald-Republic, Toppenish Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers, who oversees human resources, said the district has heard community frustrations. He said an investigation of this type takes time and the district acted immediately once the investigation was finished.
The investigator, Yakima attorney Sarah Wixson, compiled a 23-page report on Johnny Cerna and a 17-page report on Bertha Cerna. She spoke to 27 people as part of the investigation, largely current or former employees of the Toppenish School District. She noted in the reports that she had a hard time getting people to voluntarily speak with her when it was not a condition of their employment.
Johnny and Bertha Cerna have not responded to requests for comment from the Yakima Herald-Republic. In the district investigator’s report, Johnny Cerna denied knowing the student well and said he had no memory of the messages he exchanged with her. In response to allegations she gave the student alcohol, Bertha Cerna said the student lied and was being manipulated into spreading false stories, the report said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office also investigated allegations of inappropriate behavior by Johnny and Bertha Cerna. The sheriff’s office has forwarded the investigation to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, sheriff’s office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said in an email.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction also is investigating possible code of professional conduct violations by Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
Teachers’ no-confidence vote
The Toppenish Education Association took a vote of no confidence in the Toppenish school board and the superintendent in January. Union co-president Katie Haynes said that 99.3% of Toppenish Education Association membership voted in favor of the no-confidence decision.
In a statement to the board, Haynes said the board violated the spirit of their collective bargaining agreement by failing to create a healthy learning and working environment. The board also did not adequately communicate information about the investigation to staff and the community, Haynes said.
The no-confidence vote was solely against the five members of the school board and Superintendent John M. Cerna, Haynes said at the meeting.
Board president and longtime member Clara Jimenez said the no-confidence announcement came a surprise and that the board was advised by an attorney not to comment on the investigation, as it was a personnel matter.
Educators and community members have planned a demonstration outside the district headquarters for the evening of Feb. 15, during the next school board meeting.
Leaving the district
Two people have resigned from the district over the way the investigation was handled.
In November 2021, David Hinojosa resigned as a counselor at Toppenish Middle School. Pablo Perez, who was a paraprofessional at Toppenish High School, also quit.
A Herald-Republic review of the 49 letters of resignation sent to the district between May 2021 through January 2022 found two that expressed disappointment in the district. The district has about 500 employees, assistant superintendent Shawn Myers said in an email.
Perez and Hinojosa said that when the story broke in spring 2021 that Johnny and Bertha Cerna had been placed on paid administrative leave, staff heard about it through the news and administration did not address it in detail.
“You would think that that would be a priority,” he said. “And so, I just kind of I kind of dismissed it, like, ‘Well, they’ll take care of that,’ and just kind of forgot about it.”
When Hinojosa came back in August 2021 to prepare for the new school year, he was surprised that the issue still had not been fully addressed, he said.
He was able to meet with the student who made allegations against Johnny and Bertha Cerna and hear her side of the story, he said. He also addressed the Toppenish school board at multiple meetings, asking for something to be done regarding the Johnny and Bertha Cerna situation.
Hinojosa said he heard the investigation was supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving break, but as that came and went, he realized it was time for him to move on from the district. He resigned in December and now works as a counselor at McLoughlin Middle School in Pasco.
“I couldn’t work for a school, a district that wasn’t going to address something that to me was the most important thing and that should have been addressed immediately,” he said.
Perez said that he and his co-workers did not openly discuss the investigation out of fear of losing their jobs in retaliation.
“Because of the climate that Toppenish has kind of curated over the years, a lot of people did not feel comfortable even really addressing it with others,” he said.
But as time went on without a resolution, he too felt the need to leave. He resigned in December and now works at an autism center in the Tri-Cities.
Perez and Hinojosa said that while they agree with the district’s decision to fire Johnny and Bertha Cerna, it was too little, too late.
“They (the school board and Superintendent John M. Cerna) dragged it on for almost what, nine months, eight months? And still continued to pay these guys. And to me that’s inexcusable,” Hinojosa said. “I feel like they took advantage of the community.”
