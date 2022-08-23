The first day of school for 2022 will be the most normal looking one since the pandemic began, with many COVID guidelines less strict than they were at the start of last school year.
“Opening school this year will be unlike it has been for the last three years, and so we are excited about that,” said Yakima School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stacey Locke. Most YSD students will return to classes on Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Health updated its COVID guidelines in early August, ahead of the start of classes. Chief Operating Officer for the Yakima County Health District Ryan Ibach said the health district has been working with districts to effectively communicate these new guidelines to staff and families.
Among the guidelines for this school year is the requirement that people who test positive stay home for five days and the strong recommendation that they wear well-fitting masks for the next five days after they return.
The updated guidelines removed the requirement that schools notify high-risk individuals directly of COVID cases. Schools must still have ways of updating families on cases and outbreaks, but these updates can happen in weekly roundups, Ibach said.
YSD generally adheres to the guidelines set forth by the DOH, though it will deviate by continuing to notify high-risk individuals of COVID cases this year, according to its website.
Representatives from several other districts in Yakima County also said they will continue to adhere to DOH guidelines.
The health district will continue to publish weekly reports of COVID cases in each school district. That data showed that the majority of COVID cases among students and staff originated outside of school. Ibach said that trend is likely to hold true this school year, though changes in COVID variants make that difficult to predict.
Masks and social distancing will be optional, another update since fall 2021. Those changes will make the start of this school year resemble pre-pandemic ones.
During a COVID spike in January, a few local school districts had to return to remote learning because there were not enough staff members available to keep in-person classes going. Ibach said that is less likely this year.
“We don’t expect that to happen, especially with relaxed quarantine requirements,” Ibach said.
Under current recommendations, people exposed to COVID but who show no symptoms are not required to isolate.
Numbers declining
COVID cases have been declining recently in Yakima County, though officials emphasize that many cases aren’t reported because people are using at-home tests. The two-week case rate per 100,000 was 386 on Aug. 19, down from a peak of 579 in late July, according to the Yakima Health District. That number was in the 30s in early April.
Yakima County’s COVID-19 community level rating was reduced to “low” last week by the Centers for Disease Control.
YSD’s Locke said a transition into remote learning, like what happened in the district in January 2022 during the omicron surge, would depend on local COVID outbreaks. But most local COVID numbers are looking promising at the moment and will hopefully continue to go down, she said.
She also said going into this school year, district health officials assume all students and staff have been vaccinated or have had COVID.
YSD will keep its COVID response team active this year, as well, said Locke, who heads the group. The district offers testing and personal protective equipment at its Health and Wellness Education Center, 331 N. First St. in Yakima.
The best place for families to get updated information on COVID in the district is online at ysd7.org/covid19. That is also where the district shares its data dashboard during the school year.
Ibach and Locke encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated. Locke also stressed the importance of not going to school or work when sick to help reduce transmission.
