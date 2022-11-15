Yakima Valley College STEM director Cristy Rasmussen is passionate about building equity in higher education.
She works with students to ensure that the college is doing everything it can to provide opportunities and make them strong candidates to transfer to other institutions. Many of the students she works with are low-income or among the first in their families to go to college.
Her office is decked out with snacks and supplies for students, which she bought herself.
That passion was on full display at a recent round table discussion with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and YVC STEM students and staff. Rasmussen shared ways she’s seen students work hard — not just in the classroom but supporting their families and working to pay for their education. And she offered her thoughts on what higher education needs to do to build pathways for those students.
During that same discussion, several students gave a shout-out to Rasmussen, saying her guidance helped them achieve opportunities beyond what they thought were possible.
Here are some questions and answers with Rasmussen.
What drew you to working with students?
I’d always known I enjoyed an academic environment. I started working here and I really enjoyed the student aspect. Once I became an adviser, that’s when I knew I never want to leave. Because it gives me meaningful work, especially with our student demographics here in Yakima Valley. The position I’m in now is partly administrative and partly with students. But really, what this job allows me is the flexibility to schedule things in the budget that normally I would have to talk with somebody else about, so I get to have a bigger voice in that, which means the students have a bigger voice.
What is your favorite part of the job?
The students who are all A’s and they’re very self-driven, it’s exciting when they leave. But it’s more exciting for me when it’s somebody who maybe didn’t think they could do it or they started off bumpy. When they hit a milestone that’s hugely satisfying, because I know that for them that’s really fulfilling and gives them stamina to keep going. When it’s easier, like somebody who’s self-motivated, you know they’re gonna get to that spot. But the ones who were facing more barriers or challenges, I’d say that’s more satisfying, just because you have to work harder for it together as a team.
What are some common concerns that students come to you with?
When it was online, I had a lot of students who were sharing household internet. And if they lived out in the country, it probably wasn’t strong Wi-Fi. On top of that, they’d say there’s not really anywhere to go that’s quiet. They lacked the space to study. They lacked the tools necessary to be successful because they didn’t have internet really.
In a nutshell, it always comes down to money. Because money can buy internet. Money can provide a space because you can buy a little bit bigger house that’s a better fit for your family, or you can go to the dorms. Because money is time, right? If you’re not working as much, you can invest that time into your studies. You can take time to do volunteer work if you have money. It’s really what money can do for you.
How do you define equity?
I can give everybody in a class 50 minutes to complete a test. But that’s not fair in terms of equity, because I have the students who have a learning disability, or they’re sensitive to light, or they have ADHD. And they do require a little bit more time because they’re filtering out all those extra stimuli in their environment while trying to take a test while being nervous like everybody else.
There’s two pieces to it. There’s the instructional piece, which I’m not really a part of. And there’s the student support piece. And that’s the place where I feel like I shine. I go out and make as many contacts as I possibly can. I try to change if something is against them or not going for them or it’s not a fair question. It’s being proactive about getting in there and making contact with the person who’s in charge of that and saying, “Can we fix this and here’s why.” Most of the time, people are really receptive, it’s just that they didn’t know, nobody’s pointed it out.
A lot of decisions in Washington state are made on the other side of the mountains. They don’t really specifically know what our students are going through over here. So, it’s important to keep in touch and keep everyone in the loop in education and collaborate together.
What can colleges and universities do to build equity, especially for students of color, low-income or first-generation students?
It’s having more positions like mine. I’m a first-generation student of color. If you think about students in an optimal environment, like Ivy League students, somebody’s helping them fill out their application, somebody’s telling them what they need to be a competitive candidate. Nobody’s telling our students to do that. So having somebody to say, “Volunteering is important, even if it’s just one afternoon a week,” or having someone say, “Oh, I know that you can apply using this free waiver.” That support is the most important part and building a rapport.
I have students who won’t say anything if they don’t trust you because it’s embarrassing to them. And I totally get that. Anybody who grew up poor will get that. But if I’m sitting here having a casual conversation, and they mentioned that, I can say, “Anytime this happens come to me because here’s all the stuff we can do.” But to build that rapport, you have to have time.
And that takes money to hire somebody to do something similar to what I’m doing. And that’s not a model that’s always been supported. But my dean really recognized that and made sure that she opened up this position. And I just tried to pay her back as much as I can by making it successful and by creating those opportunities. And hopefully, if I do a really good job, they’ll hire more people to do something similar.
