Becky Nissen has worked at the Yakima School District for more than two decades, where she has served as payroll director, director of financial services and is now the executive director of finances.
An accountant by training, Nissen has worked for Educational Service District 105 and YSD since 1989. She has seen superintendents come and go and has enjoyed working for Yakima County’s largest school district, which she helped guide through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nissen’s service to YSD and its students has been applauded throughout the state. Nissen and her team at YSD received a rare Stewardship Award from the state auditor on Aug. 1 for its exemplary work.
She will retire at the end of August, two months shy of 22 consecutive years with the school district. The Yakima Herald-Republic interviewed Nissen about her work and accomplishments.
What persuaded you to work in education, to take these roles? What made that appealing?
When I graduated from college in 1987, I went to work in private accounting. Things happened within that company. I needed to leave. I saw the job opening for Yakima and it looked interesting. Retirement specialist? Cash accountant? That’s right up accounting.
Once you start working for K-12 and you’re using your expertise, you’re supporting people who are closest to the students: teachers and students. What better place to work and use your expertise?
What was the Yakima School District like when you started and how do you feel it’s changed in more than two decades?
When I first started back in 1989, I don’t know all the federal laws that were in place, but I do know the district was under a mandate to balance schools racially. They had a superintendent that they had for many years, he was very, very personable. The superintendent retired, they hired a new one, completely different personality from the one before. They started what was called magnet schools. They started trying to attract kids to different magnet schools. Those have since gone bye-bye. That’s kind of what was happening in the district at the time.
Fast forward to 2000. In 1997-98, the district experienced a double levy failure. I wasn’t here, I was at the (Educational Service District) then, so I came back right after they were in recovery from the double levy failure. Things were getting back to quasi-normal. When you lose levy funding in a district like ours, you also lose what’s called local effort assistance money. They had suffered a great loss when the voters didn’t pass the levy, but they were in recovery mode and things were getting back up and running. Since that time, the voters have absolutely supported our levies. We have four-year levies now.
We’ve had one, two, three, four superintendents since I came here back in 2000. We’ve had four superintendents, with Dr. (Trevor) Greene now leading the charge. Anytime you have leadership changes, different initiatives come about and things change. In the world of finance, we’ve always been somewhat stable as a district.
There was a time when the district gave us money to exchange for state money because the state was experiencing trouble. I think that was back in maybe 2006. The initiative from the top, the superintendent level, was to save all jobs. So we did. We went to work on making sure that we braid funding sources together to keep all our jobs. We did not lose any jobs during that time. It was a tumultuous time for a lot of districts, but we were pretty solid and were able to keep going.
We’ve always done that, including with the pandemic. We’ve been the recipient of a lot of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) dollars and we’ve been able to keep people employed and that’s a real feather in the cap, if you will, for Yakima School District. We care about the staff and we care about their money and their lives and keeping them employed.
You’re now the executive director of finance; you’ve worked with several superintendents. What do you think makes someone a good leader in your experience?
Caring about the people who support you, your team. Just caring about them as individuals is probably one of the highest things that you can do for people. Supporting them wherever their careers might take them. It may not always be with the Yakima School District, but wherever they land I’m happy to support them. I’ve had that along my career and I’m ever grateful to people who have supported me.
What’s your job like?
As the executive director, I sit at the superintendent cabinet level, helping be a teammate at that level and to support Superintendent Greene and all the assistant superintendents. As the person who knows the funding streams and knows all the initiatives, laws, rules and regulations, I can help sort through new initiatives they want to implement for the district and make sure that those things have a funding source available or that we start figuring those things out.
Here in the finance and payroll office, we do everything from paying all the staff, paying all the bills, doing the grants claiming, running all the purchasing. We do all the budget, the year-end closing, the year-end financials.
Have there been times when there are ideas on the table and you’ve helped bring those to fruition?
Long-range curriculum planning ... working with Dr. Jenny Rodriguez on teaching and learning, understanding her long-range plan that she developed and how we set aside the funds so that the funds are available when it comes time to do the adoption of the curriculum. Ensuring that those funds are safeguarded. It’s critical, making sure that the funds are driven toward student learning and making sure that those are available for the students. We don’t exist without students coming in our doors, so making sure that the funding goes toward the buildings and the students and teaching and learning and those initiatives.
Can you speak about the pandemic and the challenges you faced then?
We had no idea what we would need to do. We had to switch to student one-on-one laptops, we had to get the teachers onto a platform that they could teach kids while they were at home. We had to get hot spots for people who didn’t have internet — lots of money, lots of expenditures, clean the buildings, buy all the supplies.
Thankfully, we had some assistance from FEMA (through the CARES Act) to do that, which was an interesting navigation. Ultimately, along that way, we were awarded more ESSER dollars — ESSER II and ESSER III. ESSER II was to open your buildings safely and get your kids back in school if you could. There’s a portion of ESSER III that’s for learning recovery. As time marched forward, all these things came up. Kids were experiencing severe mental health issues, being away from school was reported as a negative. Not to mention pivoting our financial processes.
We’re fortunate to have the ESSER funds, but it’s also given us a false sense that we have a lot of money to help us. We do, but that will come to a close.
We have some positives, like kids coming back into the schools this year, which is good. We opened a K-5 online to support the younger grades. We still have kids who are taking school online, parents aren’t ready to send them back.
We have a lot of initiatives that we’ve been able to with the ESSER funds, like opening up our health co-op downtown, the Howie Center. I think Yakima School District has made some really good decisions with the ESSER money to help support the schools during that pandemic time.
Are those expiring ESSER funds the biggest challenge facing the Yakima School District from a financial perspective?
The biggest challenge, yes, but even more, I think, is the enrollment declines — finding out where those kids are and getting them back in school if they’re still here in the community. Maybe they’ve moved out. That’s a challenge. We’re not anywhere close to the west side in terms of loss of student enrollment, but it does impact the finances.
There won’t be any replacement dollars at this point for ESSER depletion from the state government. It will be interesting to see what happens when our legislators come back into session, the impact to schools. They have done a House bill to give more mental health supports phased in over time. That’s really critical funding that’s coming forward to the schools to get more mental health nurses, counselors in for our kids.
As long as they don’t take money away, I think Yakima is going to be fine. We’ve tried to create with the 2022-23 budget a slope, instead of a cliff. They always talk about a funding cliff when funding is going to go away, so we’re very conscientious of that.
If I had a magic wand, I would wave it and our state would step up and always support the schools, but we are dependent, in Washington, on the vote for levies and bonds. We can’t build a building without the taxpayers approving a bond. If I had a magic wand, it would go away and the state would have a funding source for schools. We wouldn’t have to beg our community.
But I’m confident. Our voters have always supported the district. We’ve done some great things. I refunded three bond initiatives that built our new high school — Eisenhower, Stanton, remodeled Davis. We recently refunded some of those issues and took advantage of low interest rates, saving our taxpayers over $8 million.
I love that we were able to do that and that our board supports that kind of activity here from the finance office. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it, in the end, if you can be a good steward of the taxpayer dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.