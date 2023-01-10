January is smack dab in the middle of cold and flu season. Add COVID-19 and RSV into the mix, along with holiday travel and a return to school or the office, and suddenly it seems like there are more sick people around than healthy ones.
Parents may find it difficult to keep their little ones healthy, especially when kids have not yet mastered the art of hand-washing or covering up sneezes.
West Valley High School nurse Stephanie Bendall, herself a new parent, knows how quickly illnesses can spread through schools. Right after Thanksgiving break, she said she saw a lot more students coming to her with cold, flu or COVID symptoms.
The Yakima Herald-Republic sat down with Bendall to discuss ways to treat sick kids and avoid illnesses entirely.
What are some ways to avoid getting sick this time of year?
Hand-washing is the best way to decrease spreading germs. Hand-washing several times a day, obviously before and after using the bathroom, blowing your nose, running errands, hand-washing all the time. One thing I wanted to add is exercising, taking vitamins, drinking plenty of water, eating nutritious foods, those are all the best ways to help your body fight against illnesses, by just staying healthy. It’s basically impossible to avoid germs in general, as much as we want to.
How can parents encourage good hygiene practices like washing hands and covering up coughs among young kids?
There’s lots of ways to make hand-washing fun. For kids, there’s singing a song, doing a homemade sticker chart, letting them pick a fun soap. But sometimes it’s not going to be fun for them. Building hand-washing and good hygiene into a routine will be most effective and create a lifelong habit for your kids. I think being consistent, modeling good behavior and positive encouragement go a long way.
Let’s say someone does get sick. What are the best ways to keep them from spreading it to other people?
The best thing to do is stay at home. And obviously increase good hygiene, hand-washing, disinfecting some surfaces.
And one thing people can do is offer to bring groceries or medicine to those who are home sick. That way, they don’t have to go out into the community. It allows them to just rest.
Sometimes stores run out of medicine for kids during cold and flu season. What should families do if they find themselves in that situation?
In the perfect world we can anticipate that our family is going to get sick a couple of times a year, and we keep our cabinet stocked. But unfortunately, we’re not always prepared or we use it all or we lend it. I would recommend reaching out to a neighbor, a friend, even reaching out on social media. Usually, you don’t use a whole bottle (of medicine) when your kids are sick. So, if you think about all the half bottles that are just around in people’s cabinets, maybe somebody would lend it to you. That’s all we can do when we have shortages like this.
What I’m going to do is I’m going to buy more Tylenol and ibuprofen in the summer and have a couple stocked up in my cabinet. So that I don’t have to buy it when it’s gone from the shelf.
When should families seek medical help for a sick child?
It’s very scary when your kids are sick, especially when it goes on for several days. You should be in communication with your child’s doctor if they’re having worsening cold or flu symptoms for greater than three days. If they have symptoms for greater than three days, or a fever for three days that hasn’t gotten better, then that’s when they should call their doctor to try to get an appointment.
If your child is vomiting or losing bodily fluids, the most important thing is to drink fluids. Even if they’re throwing up, continue to push the fluids. The more fluid you drink, the better it helps your body fight off illness. And then Tylenol and ibuprofen can be given at home to help relieve the pain and fever. In the ER, a lot of times families come in and they haven’t given their kids anything, no water, no Tylenol and ibuprofen.
Our urgent cares in Yakima are amazing, they’re really great. And they can evaluate you or your children to see if they need additional interventions to help them get better. Most cold and flu cases don’t require a doctor’s care. Most times you can manage it at home. You get so scared when they’re sick, but really a lot of cases can be resolved at home.
Biography Name: Stephanie Bendall Age: 26 Occupation: Nurse at West Valley High School and Innovation Center, part-time in Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department Hometown: Yakima’s West Valley Residence: Naches Heights Hobbies: CrossFit, hiking, going to the gym
