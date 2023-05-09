As graduation season approaches, students, family members and educators everywhere are gearing up to celebrate academic milestones. But for some students, the end of high school looks a little different.
Tony Torres is the principal of Open Doors, a program run through Educational Service District 105. It partners with districts in south-central Washington, including several schools in Yakima County. Open Doors works with students ages 16 to 21 who are at risk for not completing high school. Many of those students have dropped out before.
Through the program, Torres and his staff help students obtain their GEDs. Open Doors also focuses on understanding and addressing the root causes of students’ struggles. Once a young migrant student facing educational barriers of his own, Torres now embraces the goal of setting his students up for personal, academic and career success.
Here are some questions and answers with Torres:
How would you describe the Open Doors program to someone who is not familiar with it?
These are some of the services that we provide: academic support, career pathways, case management. We are heavily involved with community partners. And we have mental health support in the building. So it's a center that focuses on the whole child. Of course, we focus on the academic piece when students are ready.
We work with 12 local school districts, and they refer (students) to us. Some of the students start referring other students. So 50% of our referrals are by word of mouth.
We are a GED Plus Program, meaning we work beyond the GED. We enroll students in colleges. We partner with local technical schools like Perry Tech. We have internships, we have job placements. So, it's beyond the academic side of it.
How many students do you serve?
When I first started as principal here, I came in with 36 students. We are at 129 students as of today (Friday).
What do you think is behind the program’s growth?
Relationships. I think that's the main thing that brings students back. Whether it's a re-engagement from a different school, or referrals. We really work with the whole child to eliminate whatever barrier is in the way. We really look at what people traditionally in school call “behavior.” That's the downstream effect. So we go upstream and find out what's causing what we call those “symptoms of behavior.” We have a trauma-informed approach, we have a different lens.
I was able to interview and hand-select all my staff, and that's a huge part of our success. The staff are all similar to myself and create an inclusive environment.
So that's one of the reasons why we're growing and we're successful. Last year, we graduated 46 (students). This year, we're already at 34.
Speaking of graduation, how does commencement work within Open Doors when some students may earn their GEDs before springtime?
We have a bunch of underclassmen that are graduating with their GEDs. They remain enrolled in the program. They work with our case manager, Nicole DeLeon. She is fantastic. She focuses on life skills and for-college courses. We develop a high school and beyond plan, with different pathways. Right now, I think we have nine to 11 students that are enrolled in a four-year college.
Do most students participate in graduation?
Absolutely. That's the only traditional thing about Open Doors. Our graduation is at Eisenhower (High School) auditorium. The Yakima School District provides that for us. That's a partnership, so shout out to them. It's June 17 this year. Last year, we had over 350 attendees. We have to celebrate our students' successes. And then we build additional success after that.
Beyond graduation, how do you make sure that students feel celebrated throughout the year?
We do a lot of events. Every Wednesday, we have a big potluck here. I cook for most of them. We make pizza. Last Wednesday, I made street tacos for the whole center. It gives them a sense of community.
And then we have our celebration wall. We call it the celebration station. Students get to put their hand print up there.
We have a positive parent campaign. Every month, all the staff members each pick students and then we call and celebrate with the parents something that's positive. Traditionally, we only call parents when kids are in trouble. Well, we turn that around and we're building those relationships with the parents when we call for something positive.
We celebrate with our leaders across the street (at ESD 105’s headquarters), like the superintendent, assistant superintendent, director of teaching and learning. They come and join us for lunch. They take the time to have a meal with (the students) and really learn about them. Why are you here? What's your name? What do you want to do? Those are some of the ways that we do it.
Did you feel celebrated and supported as a student?
Absolutely. I was born in Mexico City. I came here undocumented in second grade. And I went through migrant services, (English language learner) services, speech services. I wear hearing aids so I had to go through a bunch of different services.
But I had that one kind, loving individual that was my safe adult. He was my third grade teacher. We couldn't communicate because I didn't know the language but I could just feel the kindness. You know, 90% of how we communicate, it's our nonverbal cues. So he was kind and he was empathetic. That was my beginning.
You also worked as a graduation specialist in the Grandview School District. What do you think draws you to the work of helping a student complete their secondary school career?
I think my struggles as a first-generation student. I had a lot of challenges, and when I graduated high school, I felt like those supports stopped there academically. Now I tried to give kids an opportunity beyond high school. I'm a people person. I want everybody to succeed, especially the ones that are closest to me at Open Doors. I want better for them. Somebody believed in me at one point and wanted better for me. And I think that's what allows me to get up every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.