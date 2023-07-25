Steve Marley leaves his house as dawn’s first light cuts through the early-morning haze and trickles into the nearby orchards and vineyards. He gets to work just in time to warm up his 1992 Blue Bird school bus, the oldest in the lot. By 6:30 a.m., he’s en route to the first stop of the day.
For 25 years, Marley has been a school bus driver for the Highland School District. He’s watched seasons pass, roads be repaved and kindergartners turn into high school seniors, all from his rearview mirror. He could have retired years ago, but the 70-year-old Marley says he enjoys the work, and he’ll keep doing it for years to come.
Marley has lived all of his life in Cowiche. He spent the first half of his career as a truck driver and mechanic while he and his wife raised his son and daughter. After years of coming to work early and coming home late, Marley decided he wanted a job with a more regular schedule.
His son, who had just started high school, came home one day and told him the district was looking for bus drivers.
“They needed somebody who could still drive a stick shift,” Marley said.
Now, Marley is one of a crew of 15. There are 12 drivers, two mechanics and Pooh, a cat that by Marley’s estimate has been living in the district’s bus garage for 15 years, somehow finding its way home after multiple moves.
A Yakima Herald-Republic reporter sat down with Marley, who is driving the Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center route this summer, for an interview inside the bus garage. His responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.
What was the transition like from being a truck driver and a mechanic to spending time with kids every day?
I’d already raised two children so I thought I could handle it. It was different than I expected. It took me about two years to settle into what kind of driver I was going to be.
Drivers come in two different varieties, lenient or authoritarian. I went more toward lenient. My driver when I was in school was pretty lenient. He was easily approachable and I always enjoyed that.
What has kept you doing this job for so long? Are there aspects of it you particularly enjoy?
There’s a lot of satisfaction driving a bus because we’re the first people a lot of these kids see in the morning and you kind of build a relationship with them over the years. It’s just a nice consistency. It’s something they see as consistent. They know Steve is going to be there every day.
I think I’ve got something like 200 days of sick time built up. On the weekends sometimes I’ll drive students to games for basketball or football; that’s kind of a fun trip, too. It’s a fun part of the job.
One of the things that’s satisfying for me is seeing kids start out in kindergarten and we drive until the last day of school when they graduate. It’s kind of hard to watch them get off that bus for the last time.
I still keep in contact with a lot of them like I would my own grandkids.
I’ve gotten a lot of cards and notes from kids who graduate. They tell me I was there for them, I was somebody who was there to listen to them when they needed it. That was one of the best parts of the job for me, just getting to listen to their stories.
I’ve always enjoyed people’s stories.
Have kids changed at all since you started the job, or even since you yourself were still taking the bus to school?
One thing I’ve noticed about kids now, and I really admire them for it, is they help each other a lot. They help each other with their homework, they kind of look out for each other better than we did when I was growing up.
They talk about kids being snowflakes, and I haven’t seen any evidence of what they’re talking about. They’re very independent and focused on what they’re trying to be.
I have noticed a big change in how people drive. When I started, maybe one time during the school year someone would blow my stop sign and it was usually an accident.
I think last year I counted six different times when someone came rushing past the bus when it was stopped. That’s been a big change.
Do you have any memories that stick out from your years of driving?
I can remember one time, the first week of the year we get our kindergartners from school, I think I had about 12. The teachers thought it would be a good idea to send them home with little name tags (so I would know their names), a little yarn type of deal with a card and their name and address.
Usually on my bus, the third-grade girls pretty much run the elementary route. So we were about 10 minutes into the route and they came up with a handful of these name tags that they’d taken off the kids and that was something that always struck me as funny because we had to start out from zero again.
Just a lot of things like that.
I like, too, when I see some of the kids I used to drive on the road. One of them blew my stop sign once but it turns out it was an accident.
