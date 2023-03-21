Heritage University freshman Jazmin Corona’s journey to college was not smooth sailing.
Though she was born in Prosser, she moved to Mexico when she was a baby. When she was 15, she returned to Washington and enrolled as a student at Grandview High School. She did not speak any English and had to take extra classes so she could graduate on time.
Her hard work paid off. Last year she won the national Pass Scholarship for migrant students and received a full ride scholarship from Heritage University.
Now she studies education and her goal is to be a teacher at a local school, working with students who speak English as a second language. Last month, she shared her story at a parent and family event at Grandview High School to show students that a college education is within reach.
Here are some questions and answers with Corona:
Did you always know that you wanted to study education and be a teacher?
Yeah, I remember when I was in Mexico, I used to play with my cousins and I would say, ‘I'm the teacher.' I always loved to teach younger people.
What sorts of students do you think you would like to teach?
High school students. I applied to work at Grandview School District. And just last week, I had my interview to work as a paraprofessional. Monday (March 13), I received word that I was hired. I'll be working with students who are also learning the (English) language.
When you were in high school, in addition to these extra classes you had to take, did you also have to balance work?
Yeah, I had to. During summer I would work with my dad and the fields picking cherries, pears and apples. And then when the season was over here in Washington, we would travel to Montana and work for about two to three weeks picking cherries.
How did you find out about the scholarship?
Well, when I came here, I was behind on my classes. So, I needed to take courses during summer or after class. I took this Pass program, where they helped me graduate on time. And then they told me that if I wanted to apply for the scholarship, I just needed a recommendation from my teacher. And it was Ms. Dolores (Gonzalez) the migrant program coordinator (at Grandview High School). A lot of people apply for this national scholarship and then they told me that I was the winner. During spring break last year, I got to travel to Texas, and I read my speech in front of a lot of people.
What did you write about in your speech?
It was about my goals and the struggles I went through and the people who helped me.
You recently got to go back to Grandview High School as a speaker during a family night to talk about your story. What was that experience like?
There was a lot of emotions because I got to speak in Spanish to the parents. When I was writing my speech, I was remembering everything that I went through. And it was great to speak to them.
Do you have any advice for students who are in a similar situation to you, like migrant students or English language learner students?
Something I would say to them is that don't give up. And just don't be afraid to speak up. And don't be afraid to get out of your comfort zone and use all the resources you have.
What about you makes you proud of yourself?
Everything that I have been through. Because I look back and I'm like, ‘you really did that.’ Because I came here not knowing any English and now I’m a first generation student at Heritage and I'm really proud of myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.