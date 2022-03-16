With the Washington mask mandate lifted as of Saturday, colleges and universities in the Yakima Valley area are left to decide whether to make masks optional on their campuses.
Yakima Valley College announced that it will end its indoor mask requirement for its Yakima and Grandview campuses Sunday, March 20, 2022, according to a YVC news release. This will follow the end of the college’s winter quarter.
“We’ll be making masking optional and continuing to support individual masking decisions by anyone on campus,” YVC spokesperson Dustin Wunderlich said.
Masks will continue to be mandatory at YVC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, the release said. Masks are still required at health care facilities statewide.
The college also will end its social distancing and health assessment requirements for visitors to campus, according to the release.
YVC’s spring vacation runs from March 21-28. Spring quarter starts March 29.
About 30% of the college’s classes will be in-person during spring quarter. Students had already signed up for spring classes with the understanding of which ones would be in-person or online. University leadership did not want to change those instructional modes so close to the start date, Wunderlich said.
Other institutions
Masks will continue to be required in indoor group settings at Heritage University in Toppenish, according to a news release.
Masks are optional when outside or in a solitary indoor setting, Heritage Vice President of Student Affairs Melissa Hill said.
Double masking or KN95 masks are no longer required, but still encouraged, the release said. Masks are still required at the university’s Early Learning Center.
The university will re-evaluate the mask policies later this spring, Hill said.
Central Washington University in Ellensburg will continue to require masks indoor on its campus through the end of winter quarter, according to a university news release. Winter quarter ends Friday, March 18, 2022. Masks are not required outdoors.
The university will continue to monitor public health recommendations before deciding on a spring quarter mask policy, the release said. Spring quarter begins March 29.
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima will maintain its current policy with multilayered masks required throughout the semester, PNWU spokesperson Paul Bubluski said in an email. The spring semester ends May 20.
Perry Technical Institute in Yakima said masks were to become optional at its campus starting March 12.