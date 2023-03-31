Community members, teachers, students and staff came together in Wapato Middle School to celebrate its 40th Cultural Unity Fair. Hundreds of visitors helped themselves to foods from Yakima and around the world and enjoy student performances on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Over the years, the Wapato Middle School Cultural Unity Fair has fluctuated in size, from a grand performance at The Capitol Theatre to a drive-thru event during the pandemic. But through it all, its goal has remained to create a positive impact in the community, organizer and Wapato Middle School Assistant Principal Erin Gonzalez said.
“Our main goal was to celebrate the diversity here in our building and in our community, and to celebrate our differences and to come together to recognize that,” she said.
The event began in 1982, when Wapato had a reputation for gang activity, according to the school district. Local teachers and community leaders wanted a way to celebrate the positive aspects of the community, like its blend of cultures.
The middle school had the 40th fair Thursday evening.
Community members came out to enjoy food from the various cultures found in the Yakima Valley. That included Native American fry bread and salmon, Latin American tacos and churros, Filipino chicken adobo and lumpia, European pizza and pretzels, and local favorites such as cheese zombies.
Kitchen staff and local families make the food, Gonzalez said. Students involved in the school’s five cultural clubs help decorate the school and distribute the dishes.
This year, the school’s mariachi band performed during the fair. Various student clubs also performed earlier this month during a separate performance night. Gonzalez said the school decided to separate these events so the students performing would know the audience was there just for them.
In past years, students performed at the fair. Gonzalez said that when she was a Wapato student in the 1990s, the school used to hold the event in The Capitol Theatre where students performed for large crowds. But as expectations placed on students shifted, there was less time to prepare for performances of that magnitude.
The pandemic disrupted the fair, forcing the school to move to a drive-thru event for the past two years. Thursday was the first in-person fair since 2019.
Gonzalez said students were eager to be involved this year. Though the fair does not raise much money, it is enough to cover the cost of supplies. The organizers hoped to start saving some of the proceeds to buy new performance costumes for the students to help the fair continue to grow.
“Forty years is not a small feat, so we are really, really excited that the tradition continues,’ Gonzalez said.
