Mt. Adams schools will pivot to virtual learning for one day on Friday, March 18, 2022, due to a shortage of available bus drivers, according to an announcement on the district’s Facebook page.
In-person learning will resume Monday, March 21, the announcement said.
Students will receive take-home meals for Friday, according to the announcement.
The pivot reflects an ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the district. Mt. Adams made a similar switch to virtual learning for the same reason in January.
