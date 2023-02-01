The Toppenish school board placed John M. Cerna on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave at its meeting Wednesday night.
The move takes effect immediately. Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers will take over as acting superintendent while the board conducts an investigation into Cerna’s conduct as superintendent.
Board President Elese Washines announced she will facilitate the investigation on behalf of the board. After the meeting, she said she did not have a timeline for the investigation.
“I just want to say that it's not a decision that was taken lightly,” Washines said after the meeting. “And it's the district's intent that this won't disrupt our goal of keeping our students and staff moving forward positively and in safe spaces.”
Myers echoed an intent to keep moving forward after the meeting.
“I think our district has been through a lot and we as a district look forward to moving forward to take care of our kids,” he said.
Cerna declined to comment.
Cerna will be paid during the leave. The terms of his leave did not explicitly ban him from district properties, Washines said.
The decision to place Cerna on leave passed 2-1 after about two hours of discussion. Rebecca Perez and John Ramos voted in favor of the decision. Board member Sherri Darrow voted against. Washines abstained and Clara Jimenez was absent from the meeting.
At its meeting last week, the board declined to roll over Cerna's contract or act on proposed amendments.
Cerna’s conduct came under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding his son and daughter-in-law. The pair worked at Toppenish High School, but the district fired them in January 2022 after a district-commissioned investigation found it likely that the couple had engaged in inappropriate activity involving students, alcohol and firearms.
An audit report released in November 2022 raised more concerns. The audit found that as of 2021, Cerna's most recent valid written superintendent contract expired in 2013. It also found he received two pay raises a year in 2020 and 2021 and collected thousands of dollars in improper stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days.
In December 2022, the board ordered Cerna to repay $20,000 to the district, following recommendations made in the audit report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.