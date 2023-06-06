Heritage University’s 37th annual Bounty of the Valley Scholarship dinner and fundraiser rained $838,966, according to a university press release.
The dinner was held Saturday on the school's Toppenish campus. Heritage alumni Alex Vera and Gerardo Ruelas served as hosts. Recent Heritage graduate Miguel Mendoza was the student speaker, according to the press release.
Heritage University President Andrew Sund thanked donors.
“The great majority of our students come from economic backgrounds where they cannot afford higher education,” Sund said in the release. “It is undeniable that the support our students receive from the community is what allows students to earn their college degrees.”
Community members can watch the event, which was streamed live, or make a donation at bit.ly/yhr-bounty.
Heritage University serves about 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Its main campus is in Toppenish, and it operates a satellite campus in the Tri-Cities. About 96% of its students receive financial aid, according to the university’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.