Bounty of the Valley 2023

The total raised for student scholarships is revealed Saturday, June, 3, 2023, during the 2023 Heritage University Bounty of the Valley Dinner in Toppenish, Wash.

Heritage University’s 37th annual Bounty of the Valley Scholarship dinner and fundraiser rained $838,966, according to a university press release.

The dinner was held Saturday on the school's Toppenish campus. Heritage alumni Alex Vera and Gerardo Ruelas served as hosts. Recent Heritage graduate Miguel Mendoza was the student speaker, according to the press release.

Heritage University President Andrew Sund thanked donors.

“The great majority of our students come from economic backgrounds where they cannot afford higher education,” Sund said in the release. “It is undeniable that the support our students receive from the community is what allows students to earn their college degrees.”

Community members can watch the event, which was streamed live, or make a donation at bit.ly/yhr-bounty.

Heritage University serves about 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Its main campus is in Toppenish, and it operates a satellite campus in the Tri-Cities. About 96% of its students receive financial aid, according to the university’s website.

