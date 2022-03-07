With stunning grades and an unwavering drive, Toppenish High School senior Thalisa Saldivar is the kind of person who could take over the world. But that’s not what she wants.
Instead, her life will be about giving back to the community that shaped her.
The 17-year-old recently won a regional award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation for her work in public service and social justice, according to a HHF news release. The foundation considered students in 11 states in the West and Midwest and awarded Saldivar first place. She said it came with a $1,000 prize and a virtual awards ceremony.
Her work with Washington’s Technical Student Association, where she is vice president, clinched her the prize. She helped TSA successfully lobby the Washington Legislature for increased funding for career and technical education funding.
Saldivar recently committed to attend Pacific Lutheran University and has $34,000 in scholarships lined up for the next four years. She is also up for a full ride scholarship and will hear from the school soon, she said.
She will study mathematics and wants to return to the Lower Valley to teach high school.
Before she leaves, she is on track to become valedictorian, her adviser Jennifer Hines said.
“Thalisa is going to leave her mark on this world,” she said. “And she’s going to be an inspiration to other young women who want to achieve.”
Toppenish roots
Born and raised in Toppenish, Saldivar grew up in a family of educators. Her father is principal at Toppenish Middle School and her mother is the district’s career and technical education director. Many of her extended family members also worked in education.
She joined the robotics program in middle school and when her team competed, she noticed differences between them and schools from the west side of the state. Very few teams were majority-Latino like hers, and teams from the Seattle-area has much greater funding, she said.
“And, you know, they win. They win every year,” she said. “They win state, they go to the world championship every year. I was wondering, ‘OK, but if you left them here, would they?’”
It’s a pattern she would notice time and time again when working with her peers across Washington.
While judging state competitions with TSA, some students made their models using 3D printing equipment. Others could only afford cardboard and would apologize for it. Some of the other judges were surprised to see those projects, but not Saldivar.
“That’s my community around me, like that’s the norm,” she said. “And they (the other judges) just didn’t understand that that could ever happen.”
In addition to TSA, Saldivar was involved in several other activities throughout high school, including Distributive Education Clubs of America, speech and debate, and her local chapter of National Honor Society, where she serves as president.
She also took as many advanced classes to earn college credits as she could. Saldivar was the first student of Spanish teacher Rosa Gonzalez’s to take four years of a language at the high school, rather than just the required two.
Gonzalez, who is one of Saldivar’s favorite teachers, said she is not surprised to see her succeed.
“She has such a good work ethic,” she said. “I can see her going that extra mile to get those scholarships.”
What lies ahead
Saldivar said she will miss Toppenish when she goes off to college in Tacoma in the fall. Being around other high-achieving students can sometimes be intimidating.
“I think I’m good at being confident here,” she said. “But, you know, I am very aware that I am (in) a very big fish, small pond situation.”
But seeing so many communities that are different from her own also made her appreciate her hometown more. Even though Toppenish may not be as wealthy as towns on the west side of Washington, Saldivar said it should not be overlooked. She wrote about it many times in her applications for scholarships, calling the town “vibrant and supportive.”
She wants to come back to the community to teach after college and help empower students to believe they can tackle subjects like mathematics.
This is not the path that people expected of her, Saldivar said. But it is the one she’s chosen, and she would not have it any other way.
“I think everyone originally thought I was going to go into computer science or NASA or cure cancer, building robots taking over the world, things like that. And I didn’t want to,” she said. “I don’t know, I guess I’ve never felt a connection to those things … Do I want to make an impact at a corporation or community?”
