A state audit released Monday found the Toppenish School District improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending.
The accountability audit released Washington State Auditor's Office looked into the superintendent's pay and benefits, which topped $310,000 last fiscal year, and the district's wrestling program.
The report found former Vice Principal Johnny L. Cerna was paid more than $7,000 for wrestling coach duties he could not fulfill while on leave. The audit report questioned the district's connections to a nonprofit and said the district did not keep proper records for travel expenses.
“The Toppenish School District Board failed to hold the Superintendent accountable for his spending and activities, which is one of the most important duties of every school board,” said State Auditor Pat McCarthy in a press release. “These elected community members need to review the District’s checks and balances, starting with their own oversight of school leadership.”
John M. Cerna and the school board president did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The district's business manager pointed to the district's responses in the audit report, and said the district would not have additional comments on the findings.
The district agreed with the report’s findings on Superintendent Cerna’s pay in the audit report. But it disagreed with findings related to Johnny Cerna’s pay and the nonprofit.
The district in Central Washington has 4,500 students and spends about $34 million on operating expenditures annually.
Superintendent’s pay
The audit found that the Toppenish school board did not properly handle Superintendent Cerna’s pay and benefits. The last established written contract was in effect from July 1, 2010, to June 30, 2013. Since 2013, the board has extended the contract without evaluating and formally approving the terms through a written amendment, the audit found.
State law requires the board to approve a written contract for the superintendent for a term not to exceed three years. If a pay increase is approved, the board needs to make a written contract amendment. State law generally prohibits retroactive pay increases, the audit report said.
The board approved pay increases of $11,600 and nearly $15,500 during fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively. The increases came through a board-approved pay increase in January when authorizing the contract extension and separate increases in July of each year.
The audit found the district paid the superintendent a total of $279,162 in fiscal year 2020 and $309,736 in 2021.
The audit covered Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2021. In January 2022, the school board voted to extend superintendent Cerna’s contract for another year, through June 2025, and approved a 3% pay raise retroactive to July 2021.
Cerna has been superintendent since 2010.
The audit also determined the district overpaid Cerna in retroactive payments, stipends and vacation leave balance cash-out. Specifically:
• The district retroactively paid the superintendent $3,012 in fiscal year 2020 and $4,248 in fiscal year 2021. The district was not able to provide documentation to support whether the additional compensation was allowable under state law or whether the board authorized it.
• The district paid the superintendent a vehicle allowance of $9,017 annually in fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The last written contract from 2013 authorized a vehicle allowance of $7,200 annually.
The report recommended the district develop stronger payroll controls and adhere to a written, approved contract for the superintendent’s pay.
In its response in the report, the district agreed with these findings. It said since the audit began, it changed the superintendent contract process and will conduct a legal review to see if it needs to pursue repayments.
Johnny Cerna gets $7K
Among the report’s other findings was $7,108 paid to former Toppenish High School Vice Principal Johnny L. Cerna for unfulfilled duties as a wrestling coach during his period of paid administrative leave. He was not allowed contact with students and staff during this time.
The district had no valid contract with Johnny Cerna for the position and the district could not prove that the board knew about this agreement, the report said.
Johnny Cerna is the son of Superintendent Cerna. The district fired Johnny Cerna, along with his wife, Bertha Cerna, in January after a district-commissioned investigation found it likely that the couple had engaged in inappropriate activity involving students, alcohol and firearms.
Bertha Cerna has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
The report recommended the district always have a valid contract with employees that ensures they will fulfill their job duties before paying them. It also recommended all supplemental contracts receive board approval. It urged the district to perform a legal review to see if repayment is necessary.
In its response, the district objected to these findings, and said it believes it had a valid contract with Johnny Cerna. The board had a written agreement with him regarding the coaching position and sent it to the high school. But Johnny Cerna did not sign it because he was on leave at the time. The district still considers this agreement valid and felt not paying him would leave the district open to a lawsuit.
Johnny Cerna declined to comment for this article.
Other findings
The district was heavily involved with a nonprofit that Superintendent Cerna serves as a governor for, according to the report. That nonprofit has helped the district pay for nearly $10,000 in youth engagement activities and wrestling trips. But the district has no formal contract with the nonprofit, the report found.
The nonprofit, the Community Safety Network of Toppenish, assists the district pay for out-of-state tournaments for the high school wrestling team and other community building events. The district pays for the activities, which are then later reimbursed by the nonprofit.
"Since the District was paying for expenses on the nonprofit's behalf, this could be considered a lending of credit, which is prohibited by state law," the report said.
The audit recommended the district enter a formal agreement with the nonprofit and set terms for and procedures for their relationship. It also recommended the district adopt policies that outline a separation of duties between the nonprofit and the district.
In its response, the district did not agree with these findings. It said district safeguards effectively caught and amended transaction errors related to the nonprofit. It denied lending credit to the organization. It also disagreed that the relationship constitutes conflict of interest.
Other items covered by the audit:
• The audit could not determine the validity of district spending on trips taken by coaches, athletes and Superintendent Cerna because the district did not keep proper records of the cost of these trips. Superintendent Cerna also had the power to approve some of his own expenses.
• The report recommended that the district establish policies that solidify a per diem rate on trips to ensure students and employees are given a proper amount. The district should only pay for extracurricular activities through the ASB fund or with specific board approval. And it should review district credit card use by employees, including the superintendent.
In its response, the district agreed with this finding and said it is working to strengthen its internal spending safeguards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.