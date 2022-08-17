A state appeals court has ruled the Yakima School District should face higher financial penalties for mishandling public records requests filed by a parent.
The Division III Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that Yakima County Superior Court will need to recalculate how many records were wrongfully withheld and decide what the new penalty should be. The majority opinion from the three-judge panel was critical of both the school district and the lower court.
In September 2018, Andréa Cantu sued the Yakima School District, alleging violations of the state’s Public Records Act. From October 2016 through 2019, Cantu made multiple public records requests for reports and emails relating to her daughter, whom she said was being bullied at Davis High School.
Cantu was seeking the records to support a request for a protection order for her daughter. The district’s response was inadequate, leading Cantu to request more documents over the next several years, the appeals court decision said.
Yakima Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson initially ruled that 85 email records were wrongfully withheld in response to a records request from April 2018. Gibson imposed a penalty of $6,310 on YSD, but denied many of Cantu’s other claims.
In a 54-page decision, the Spokane-based appellate court agreed with Yakima County Superior Court on one finding involving a request for records in 2016, but ordered four other issues sent back for review:
• The court found the district failed to show a search for records in a 2017 clarification for records was reasonably calculated to uncover all relevant records. The inadequate search not only missed records, but was an “aggravating factor” that the court did not consider when calculating a financial penalty, the decision said.
• The court reversed the trial court’s summary judgment dismissing a claim for denied records. The appeals court found that when an agency ignores a request for records for an extended period of time, the inaction may constitute a denial of records.
• The court found the district wrongfully withheld 75 email attachments on the basis they were nonresponsive to an April 2018 request. “To the extent that any exemptions apply to those email attachments, the records can be redacted and provided.”
• The appellate court ruled that a $10 per day penalty imposed for wrongfully withholding those email records for 631 days was inadequate and “constitutes an abuse of discretion.”
According to the appeals court, YSD failed to allocate enough resources to diligently work on Cantu’s request, which is the same as denying the records request when it comes to assessing the penalty. The court called for a penalty for each day a record was withheld after July 16, 2018. The penalty for violating the Public Records Act can range from $5-$100 per day the records were withheld.
The ruling also said Cantu is entitled to a portion of attorney fees.
Strong words for district
In their findings, two judges in the panel were critical of district’s handling of the requests, saying the district’s failure to produce records for 631 days “was based on conduct that amounts to gross negligence.”
The court noted the district is the 15th largest in Washington, and its operating budget from 2017-18 was $200 million with a $20 million budget surplus, which was consistent year to year. The district employs close to 2,000 people and educates 16,000 students.
“Given this size, Yakima School District should be allocating sufficient resources to respond to public records requests,” appellate court Judge Tracy A. Staab wrote. “Instead, the district failed to train its personnel, failed to provide adequate staffing, and failed to make public records requests a priority.”
Staab disagreed with the lower court’s determination there was no need for deterrence because the district had changed its public record procedures.
“While the District assured the trial court that its policies had changed, the policies could just as easily revert if there is little incentive to comply,” the decision said. “Given the totality of these circumstances, the penalty imposed was disproportionately low to the grave misconduct and was manifestly unreasonable.”
Chief Judge Laurel Siddoway concurred with Staab.
Judge George B. Fearing agreed in part and dissented in part, saying the Public Records Act imposes no free-standing duty for a government agency to perform an adequate search for requested records. While he agreed the school district failed to adopt reasonable policies and practices for timely and sufficient searches, the failures “should not by themselves lead to liability or imposition of penalties,” his opinion said.
He said this wasn’t a case of a small government agency being inundated by serial public records requests intended to win financial awards. He wrote that relief from “harassment imposed by serial requesters should come from the legislature or in the form of reduction of penalties when a violation occurs.”
Reaction
YSD said at the time of the lawsuit that there were multiple public records requests which the district was not equipped to handle.
“Several years ago, systems, training, support, and resources, regarding the fulfillment of public records requests, were not properly in place at YSD,” said Superintendent Trevor Greene in an email. “At the time, requests were infrequent, until 2018, when 30 large and complicated requests came in causing a backlog.”
YSD received help from an outside attorney, but the backlog eventually grew to 110 unfulfilled requests, even with that support. Greene called the number of requests unprecedented.
At the time, public records requests were handled by employees with other duties and responsibilities. Since fall 2019, YSD has hired an in-house counsel and other specialists to deal with records requests, according to an email from Bob Noe, YSD’s attorney. Noe said the district also purchased software to assist with requests.
"Since fall 2019, the Yakima School District has been well-equipped to handle record requests and legal matters," Noe said.
Greene said all records have since been delivered, but the gaps in the district’s initial response accidentally violated the Public Records Act.
Neither Greene nor Noe were working for YSD at the time of the PRA violations. Greene became the superintendent at YSD in July 2019. Noe joined YSD in September 2019.
Cantu is represented by Ryan Ford of Ford Law Firm PLLC in Kenmore, which specializes in education law. In this case, YSD is represented by Quinn N. Plant of Menke Jackson Beyer LLP in Yakima. Neither attorney could be reached for comment as of press time.
Timothy Hall is an attorney with Hall and Gilliland PLLC in Yakima, which specializes in public records cases. He wasn't involved in the school district case, but said the ruling is notable.
He cited the increased penalty as an important consequence, given YSD’s budget. He hopes others take notice.
“The district should have fixed the problem before the suit was filed,” Hall said in an email. “Hopefully the ruling will cause more public agencies to take the Public Records Act seriously.”
