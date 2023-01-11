West Valley High School students raised objections to their senior portraits during a school board meeting Tuesday, describing them as uncomfortable, non-inclusive and defying common sense.
More than a dozen students and parents spoke up with concerns over how the process was handled during nearly an hour of public comments. The issues included the “revealing” outfit female students were made to wear, how nonbinary students were made to choose between boys and girls outfits, how students were threatened with exclusion from their senior yearbook if they did not comply, and the overall lack of communication with students and families.
“It comes down to a lack of common sense,” senior class president Andre Garcia Widmer said. “It's a lack of common sense and a lack of communication.”
WVHS Principal Ben McMurry said the school will send out an apology to students and families Wednesday afternoon and students will have a chance to retake photos Jan. 18 wearing their own outfits.
“It was never our intent to make any students feel uncomfortable,” McMurry said. “And the discussion last night really made us look at ourselves and understand that that was something that we need to definitely apologize for.”
Photo issues
According to the accounts of multiple senior students who spoke at the board meeting, most students were not aware they would have only two options for clothing for the senior pictures, as past senior classes were allowed to choose their own outfits.
This year, male students were only allowed to wear suits. Female students were limited to drapes, a piece of fabric with a low neckline that partially exposes the shoulders. Several students said they felt it stifled their self-expression.
“It's not fair to us seniors, and it doesn't make sense. It doesn't let us express our personalities,” WVHS senior Jackson May told the board.
Speakers also pointed out that nonbinary students, who do not identify as strictly male or female, were made to choose between the two options.
Students, parents and teachers took particular issue with the drapes for female students. According to several accounts, the drapes covered the fronts of the students, but revealed shoulders, backs and sometimes the sides of torsos.
Female students also described having to change in privacy tents in the hallway or on the side of the stage. These short tents had windows on the sides and the girls were forced to crouch in order to not be seen by their peers, ASB president Haley Betterton said in her speech. Upon exiting the tents, students would stand amid their peers and the photographers.
Female students also had to expose, adjust or remove their bras throughout the process, multiple speakers said.
Several people pointed out that these drapes violated the school’s dress code. According to the WVHS student handbook, clothing must cover a person’s stomach, lower back and undergarments.
Multiple speakers said that revealing that much skin made students uncomfortable and violated some students’ cultural or religious beliefs.
“It's basically against my religion,” said senior Leah Stapleton. “I did not feel comfortable wearing that.”
Stapleton said she did not want those photos printed in the yearbook, she would not buy a yearbook with those photos in them and she would encourage her friends to do the same.
Several speakers said students were told their senior photos would not be in the yearbook if they did not wear the suits or drapes.
Parents and students also took issue with what they felt was a lack of communication about the situation. WVHS parent-teacher association co-president Kimberly Fleming said parents received an email reminder in December about senior photos. A later email was sent Jan. 3 to senior teachers with basic information, including that students would have a private area to change into suits and drapes and students who did not comply would not be in the yearbook.
“The timing of that information was completely inappropriate,” she said. “It gave those students less than 24 hours to decide whether or not they were going to participate in these portraits and that is unacceptable.”
Decision making
Principal McMurry said the school has handled all senior photos for the past four years. Prior to that, students could submit their own portraits. But some seniors could not afford a professional portrait session, which resulted in low student involvement, McMurry said.
The yearbook staff, which is comprised of students and an adviser who meet during class time and in a club, looked at other school yearbooks for inspiration. They felt having everyone wear suits and drapes looked cleaner, so at the end of last school year the decision was made to adopt that dress code for this year’s senior class, McMurry said.
Senior class president Garcia Widmer said the class officers were given a choice between having all students wear suits and drapes or having all students wear caps and gowns. His fellow officers said they were given little time to come to a decision.
McMurry said the sample drapes they were shown and received approval from the yearbook staff were not the ones that were provided by the photography company on the day of the photo shoot.
This was the school’s first year using that photography company, and that company will retake the photos, McMurry said. The school has a yearlong contract with the company.
McMurry said he received very few parent complaints about how the photos were handled. Prior to the board meeting, he said no students reached out to him about it.
With the photo retake day, it will be a tight turnaround to get the photos to the publisher by the deadline, McMurry said.
(2) comments
Alexander - not Andre
The admin is being completely dishonest in what transpired, there are multiple witnesses and even an email read last night that they knew before pics that it would emotionally effect students
