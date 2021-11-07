Everyone noticed the tidal wave effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the economy in the spring of 2020. But how many of those changes are permanent?
That was the central topic of a presentation by Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist, who addressed about 30 banking industry representatives and Yakima-area agribusiness leaders Thursday afternoon during a meeting at Zesta Cucina on Tieton Drive.
Swanson began his discussion by noting how much had changed since he last spoke in Yakima a few years ago, but he said economic changes can be structural/permanent, or cyclical.
“With COVID, we’re still working to see what was a structural change and what was transitory,” Swanson said.
In particular, Swanson noted the jump in demand and prices in the deli, produce and meat sections of grocery stores — “that ring around the outside of the store, that’s where you’re seeing top-line growth.”
He referenced remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier in the week, in which Powell said he expects inflation to ease eventually as supply-disruption issues work themselves out.
“Food inflation is a different animal,” Swanson said. “I think we’re going to see a lot more stickiness to the current food inflation, because it’s more of a labor issue, not a harvest issue.”
The economic disruptions of COVID accelerated what had been a steady rise in food prices over the past decade. Swanson noted that year-over-year inflation for take-home grocery items averaged 1.1% between 2010 and 2019 — until the pandemic struck, and that rate jumped to roughly 3% in 2020.
“We’re dealing with a situation right now where food inflation has become political,” he added. “When something becomes political, it means something’s going to happen, and there’s going to be structural change.”
Employees and consumers
While food sales for grocery stores have leveled off since taking a huge jump when the COVID outbreak began in March 2020 — and food sales for restaurants have recovered from huge drops since then — the amount of employees working in those industries hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.
There were roughly 12.3 million people working in U.S. restaurants and bars before the COVID crash, Swanson said, and as of September, the number had rebounded to 11.4 million workers.
“Sales have rebounded all the way back, but not the number of employees,” he noted. “Wage growth is accelerating, and (the cost) will be passed along (to consumers).”
A lack of employees isn’t limited to restaurants and bars, as employers in the Yakima Valley and across the country increasingly rely on H-2A workers for harvesting, processing and transporting agricultural goods.
Many of the truck drivers, Swanson noted, are European immigrants from Poland and other Eastern European countries.
Jacquie Fredericks, a Wells Fargo executive based in Denver who also attended Thursday’s meeting, noted that the decades-long decline in U.S. population growth is affecting both the availability of employees and the demands of consumers in agriculture.
U.S. population growth between 2019 and 2020 was at 0.4%, the lowest rate since the Spanish flu devastated the nation more than 100 years ago, Swanson said. The latest figure continues a trend that has been declining since the end of the Baby Boom era, as the country has seen smaller families and more restrictions on immigration.
“But those demographics also produce older consumers, who are a lot more health conscious, which has been a plus for agribusiness,” Fredericks said.
Swanson said most of Washington state’s agribusiness industries, from apple orchards to craft breweries, showed “incredible growth in revenue” from 2000 through the early 2010s, then saw their revenue stagnate for the rest of the decade due to increased competition from other states and countries.
Higher prices tend to attract investment, and the increased agricultural production levels off prices — a classic case of cyclical changes in the economy.
“Things have been kind of flat (in Washington) for the past eight years,” Swanson said, much like the almond and pistachio industries in California.
Climate change
Among the questions Swanson fielded were queries about climate change and efforts to control it, such as carbon sequestration — the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to reduce global warming.
Swanson said until the government mandates climate change controls, there aren’t enough financial incentives for agribusiness to implement them.
“I’m hearing that consumers want a lower carbon footprint in (producing) their food, but I haven’t seen them step up with their credit card to pay for it,” he added.
Swanson, who is based in Minneapolis, previously worked for Land O’Lakes, Cargill and Burlington Northern Santa Fe. His responsibilities for Wells Fargo include analyzing the impact of energy on agriculture and strategic analysis of agricultural commodities and livestock sectors. He also focuses on the systems analysis of consumer food demand and its effect on agribusiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.