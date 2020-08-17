State environmental officials are taking public comment on plans to clean up polluted sites at the Yakima Training Center.
The plans address 21 areas on the sprawling base north of Selah that either do not meet federal soil and groundwater standards for pollution, or have yet to be investigated, according to a news release from the Department of Ecology.
A satellite garrison of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Yakima Training Center has been used since 1941 to provide combat training for U.S. troops. Those activities have resulted in disposed ammunition, lead-acid batteries, fuel, solvents and other pollutants contaminating the ground and groundwater on parts of the base, according to Ecology’s release.
Military officials have identified more than 120 sites on the 327,231-acre installation and cleaned up most of them, according to Ecology. That work was done under Ecology’s supervision, but not with a formal agreement, according to Ecology documents.
The 21 sites will be addressed through an agreement between Ecology and the military, the release said. Plan documents can be reviewed online at https://ecology.wa.gov/YTC, and comments may be submitted at https://bit.ly/ArmyYakimaEComments.
The deadline for submitting comments is Sept. 16.