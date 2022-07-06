The state Department of Ecology has drafted updates to its Confined Animal Feeding Operation permit and is now seeking comment from interested parties.
Most CAFOs in Yakima County are dairies and they’ve long been accused by environmental groups of being the leading cause of high nitrates in groundwater.
Not all CAFOs in the state have to acquire an operating permit, only those who have knowingly had adverse impacts on the environment.
Out of more than 100 large CAFOs statewide, 24 are regulated by Ecology under a permit. Of those, 11 are in Yakima County — six in Sunnyside, four in Outlook and one in Granger, according to Ecology.
The draft permit can be viewed online and is now in a 45-day comment period that ends Aug. 3. However, the comment period most likely will be extended to give interested parties more time to respond after participating in two upcoming webinar work sessions — 10 a.m. July 26 and 6 p.m. July 28.
The permit aims to prevent nitrates and bacteria from animal waste from contaminating the environment.
Nitrates accumulate naturally in soil, but too much animal manure used as fertilizer, seepage from manure lagoons and leaky septic tanks can drastically elevate nitrate concentrations.
High nitrates can be harmful to pregnant woman, infants and elderly people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The issue with nitrates prompted the county to devise the Groundwater Management Area, a cleanup project that spans much of the Lower Valley on the north side of the Yakima River.
Court ruling
Ecology updates its permits every five years, but the current draft of updates includes mandates from the Washington State Court of Appeals.
Environmental groups Friends of Toppenish Creek and the Community Association for Restoration of the Environment joined several environmental groups from the state’s west side and sued Ecology, saying the permit didn’t do enough to protect drinking water.
Agreeing, the appeals court in June 2021 ordered Ecology to rewrite its CAFO permit.
The appellate court’s ruling overturned an earlier one by the Pollutions Control Hearing Board that upheld Ecology’s permits.
The permit updates include public access to permit applications and the manure management plans of each permitted operation. They also include groundwater and surface-water monitoring requirements in certain circumstances.
Jean Mendoza with Friends of Toppenish Creek said the ruling doesn’t go far enough and takes issue with the draft permit on several points.
CAFOs store cow manure in lagoons and spread it on fields as fertilizer. Mendoza’s group has long pushed for rules requiring synthetic liners to prevent seepage.
“The court did not go that far and synthetic liners are not part of the permit,” she said.
Mendoza also said Ecology has a duty to define all known available and reasonable technology for CAFOs.
“And we don’t see that in the report,” she said.
Save Family Farming, and advocacy group for the dairies, said in a statement the state’s nutrient management program has served to protect the environment while allowing local farms to remain competitive in a global market.
While the permit requirement is applicable to CAFOs that have experienced pollution events, it “exceeds science-based requirements of the Department of Agriculture,” the statement said.
There’s no guarantee that groundwater monitoring will pinpoint the source of high nitrates given the vast amount of tree fruit and other farming practices as well as septic tanks — all contributors, the statement said.
“The USGS has documented that virtually all areas which have been farmed for more than fifty years nationally have significant contributions of nitrate above the EPA limit. Dairy farming is a relatively recent addition to the farming in the Yakima Valley and heavy application of fertilizer and irrigation from previous types of farming are known to have contributed significantly to existing nitrate levels,” the statement said.
More transparency
Ecology officials, however, said there are some significant changes in the permit, with the most prominent being transparency.
Permit applications and manure management plans, often called nutrient management plans, will now be available to the public.
Dairy operators long have kept their manure management plans private, but now those operating under a permit will have to provide public access to them.
“That is a big deal,” said Jeff Killelea, Ecology’s program development services manager. “For the first time, the public will be able to weigh in on the manure pollution prevention plan before we grant them the permit.”
CAFOs that have had issues with groundwater or surface water contamination will be required to conduct onsite monitoring of those water sources, Killelea said.
Lastly, the updated permit requires all manure lagoons to be assessed, “which may lead to correcting any deficiencies,” he said.
Ecology officials will go over the draft permit at the workshops and listen to any comments. Spanish interpreters will be on hand and material is being offered in Spanish and English, said spokeswoman Stacy Galleher.
“We look forward to all comments and we’ll respond to the comments we receive officially before we make a permit decision,” she said.
Devising a regulatory scheme for CAFOs hasn’t been easy considering their large role in the economy, Killelea said.
“Striking the right balance between the important economic role that farmers play and the protection of the environment,” he said.
