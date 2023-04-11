There’s no evidence of contaminated drinking water in the Rocky Top area, where a subsurface fire is burning in a landfill that’s under an environmental cleanup order, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Meanwhile, the Yakima Health District has partnered with Yakima Emergency Management to provide a notification system for nearby residents to receive updates as environmental monitoring continues. Residents can register with Emergency Management to receive notifications online.
Owned and operated by DTG Recycle, the limited purpose landfill at 41 Rocky Top Road west of Yakima is authorized to only accept construction waste. But the operation had fallen under regulator scrutiny after a barrage of complaints from nearby residents.
On Friday, Ecology announced it had found no impact to drinking water after sampling nearby wells.
The Rocky Top area is on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain where several hiking and biking trails are enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts. Recently, DTG closed 160 acres of its land that was widely used to access the trails.
Regulators sharpened their focus on the landfill after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about after-hours operations, increased odor, truck traffic and after-hours operations.
Regulators found odor and heat emitting from the landfill and learned that a natural rock liner known as the Vantage Interbed had been cracked due to excavating, which raised concerns about possible groundwater contamination.
Fire and emissions
Last week the Yakima Health District, which oversees the landfill’s operating permit, said there was an underground fire in a disposal cell at the landfill that’s not being used at this time. That came after the health district required DTG to collect more data about the temperatures underground.
In October, Ecology found unsafe amounts of benzene and naphthalene emitting into the atmosphere from the landfill and deemed it was contaminated and required cleanup. Additional data from March showed the air beyond the cracks and around the property line did not contain harmful levels of the chemicals, Ecology said.
DTG is working with the health district and Ecology to confirm the findings and do more air sampling for methane and hydrogen sulfide, Ecology said.
"Based on these findings and the distance of the nearest residents to the landfill, we do not believe emissions from the landfill pose an immediate environmental health threat to the public," the department said in Friday's update. "However, the presence of harmful chemicals in any emissions is concerning, and Ecology is working with both DTG and the Yakima Health District to closely monitor the situation."
Regulators have asked DTG to devise a plan to put out the fire, taking into account the safety of workers and community members nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.