Eastbound travel on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass is open again following vehicle spinouts and crashes amid a wintry storm, but traction requirements remain in place.
The WSDOT lifted traction requirements for for I-82 at Manastash Ridge, according to news releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Chains are required for all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Snow continues to fall near Snoqualmie Pass and visibility is poor, according to the release.
The WSDOT reports snow falling at Manastash Ridge on I-82, but the road is bare and wet with slush in places.
