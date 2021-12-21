A collision on Interstate 82 eastbound just before Exit 36 near Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap is causing backups and delays, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Four vehicles were involved in the 10:20 a.m. Tuesday crash, including a tractor trailer, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson.
WSP personnel were still at the scene at 1 p.m. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane and WSP estimates all lanes to be open at about 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
