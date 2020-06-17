A stretch of eastbound Interstate 82 near Zillah will remain closed for at least a week as state transportation crews fix a sinkhole and repair the roadway.
A 15-foot-deep, 30-foot- wide hole opened up in the median Tuesday afternoon when a culvert that was part of the highway’s drainage system collapsed, said Summer Derrey, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews determined the culvert structure deteriorated, causing the sinkhole, Derrey said. The roadway was damaged by erosion because of the sinkhole.
Workers are removing concrete panels from the roadway and will replace the 125-foot-long culvert, Derrey said. The work is expected to be completed in a week’s time, depending on availability of materials, Derrey said.
While the eastbound lanes are open to Zillah exit 54, Derrey said WSDOT asks drivers to take Toppenish Exit 50 and use State Routes 22 and 223 through Granger to bypass the closed section and avoid causing traffic congestion on local streets.