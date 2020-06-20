Four days after being closed because of a sinkhole, eastbound Interstate 82 near Zillah is again open to traffic.
Crews from Selah Construction replaced a deteriorating culvert with a new 125-foot-long culvert, along with 40 concrete panels in the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, which reopened the road to traffic Saturday.
A stretch of highway was closed Tuesday after a sinkhole measuring 30 feet wide and 15 feet deep opened up in the highway median and water eroded part of the roadway, WSDOT reported. The sinkhole was caused when an old culvert, part of a drainage system, deteriorated, WSDOT officials said.