East Yakima residents can join community leaders and law enforcement for a discussion about neighborhood safety at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event at St. Michael Episcopal Church, 5 S. Naches Ave., includes dinner and presentations from Yakima Police Department employees, followed by roundtable conversations.
The event will have simultaneous Spanish-English translation. It is open to the public but targeted toward residents in east Yakima.
The event is organized by the Dispute Resolution Center for Yakima and Kittitas Counties with funding support from the United Way of Central Washington and the Latino Community Fund.
The goal is for residents and police to engage in conversations about neighborhood safety and efforts to reduce violence in the community and to build trust, Dispute Resolution Center Executive Director Sarah Augustine said.
The Dispute Resolution Center has prepared a list of questions to be discussed at each table. A staff member will be at each table to facilitate the conversation and take notes, Augustine said.
Residents will have an opportunity at the end of the meeting to address the whole group or ask questions of law enforcement officials, she said.
Information about COVID-19 financial assistance also will be available.
