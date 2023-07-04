There’s no summer break for East Valley Fire Chief Dale Hille.
The Yakima Valley is in the midst of fire season, and things are unlikely to slow down. On the Fourth of July, fire crews diligently keep watch for fires caused by pyrotechnics. That’s especially true in Moxee, where setting off fireworks is legal with a permit from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 under city code.
Hille, who took over as chief in 2020, shared his experience with the holiday as a firefighter. He also had some tips on how community members can stay safe while celebrating.
Is summer the busiest season for firefighters?
Normally. Right now we're running almost 80% of our calls from medical calls. That's kind of a constant. For areas like this, the wildland fires definitely create what we call “fire season,” which is usually June through September. That definitely increases our workload. Hopefully not, but you never know.
How do you prepare for fire season?
Obviously, there’s training. All of our guys go through specific training for wildland firefighting, on top of their regular structural firefighting and medical training. And then we also have specialized equipment. We always make sure that that's up and going, (and) buying new equipment that will fit the bill for what we need for fighting wildland fire. We're always looking forward to what's new in technology.
But the reality of preparing for it is probably just making sure that we have adequate staffing, especially if we see events coming up like Fourth of July, high wind, high temperature, red flag warnings, things like that. We might try and bring on extra staffing or have extra people around.
How many folks do you have on the crew here at East Valley?
We have 15 career volunteer firefighters. We have two on all the time in Terrace Heights and three on all the time in Moxee. And then we supplement our five men with volunteers and right now we have about seven active volunteers.
What is a typical Fourth of July like for you?
Oh boy, is there anything like a typical one?
I'll kind of run through what our schedule is for the day. We usually meet at about 3 p.m., anybody that's going to be on for the Fourth. We have a barbecue with the families, so they get good family time, since at nighttime you probably aren't going to.
We have designated crews to be in specific areas. We kind of spread our people out in different trucks and in different areas so that we have a more rapid response to different areas, hoping that we’ll be in the right place at the right time. And we go out at about 6 p.m. and they stage out there until there's calls. And just run them as they come.
And are there always calls on the Fourth?
You know, the last two years have been pretty slow. I mean, I hate to use the word slow, but good. There's always a couple. Last year the biggest call that we had was a construction dumpster where somebody — we're guessing — threw their used fireworks in and it started the dumpster on fire. There might be a couple of minor fires around somebody's house or something.
The good part about Moxee is the people there really want to keep their fireworks, so they kind of police themselves. They have their hoses ready, their buckets with water, and if something starts on fire, there are normally people there before we were even able to get there that are starting to take care of the problems.
Our big fear is always somebody's gonna get hurt. Or a structure fire or vehicle fire. Oh my gosh, down there it's a war zone, who knows?
What are some ways people can be safe and careful and still enjoy the holiday?
Just being aware of your surroundings. Where are the fireworks going to go? Always have a hose available is good in case something does go wrong. A bucket of water to put the used fireworks into is really a very good idea. That basically drowns them before they just throw them in their garbage cans. And then absolutely have a phone and call early if you think something's going bad.
How do you recuperate after the busy times?
Part of that is making sure everybody's really well hydrated because you lose a ton of water out there fighting wildland fires.
And then afterwards just physical rest. You know you're exhausted, you've been up usually a long time. Taking in a lot of fluids again, replacing what you need, your electrolytes, things like that. Eating good, not going down and eating a bunch of greasy junk food, as much as it probably sounds good. And then like I said, just rest. Which firefighters aren't really good at, by the way.
Anything else you would like people to know?
I just really want to encourage people to — it's kind of old cliche — but be safe and sane. We all love the Fourth of July and we all grew up with fireworks and loved them as a kid and still love them as adults, but we just don't want to see anybody get hurt or killed or somebody lose their home because of it.
I just want people to be safe. I hate to see when people are out to have fun and a tragedy happens. That's what’s really hard as a firefighter to see. Somebody's out for a good time and something happens to make their good time turn into something they remember for a bad reason the rest of their life.
