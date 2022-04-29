East Valley Central School was on a “secure-and-teach” lockdown after a student brought a BB gun to the Beaudry Road school Friday.
During a secure-and-teach lockdown, students are confined to their classrooms, but instruction continues.
School administrators, acting on reports, were able to locate the student and the gun, according to a phone message sent out to East Valley parents and employees.
“Although we do appreciate this eventually being reported to school authorities, we do know that several students knew of this situation prior to the report, but did not come forward in a timely manner,” The message said. “Please remember, the best way to keep all of our students, staff and school visitors safe is if you see something, say something.”
District officials, in the message, reminded families that weapons or anything resembling a weapon, including water pistols and BB guns, are not allowed on campus.
