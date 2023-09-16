Now that whole-house water filter systems are being installed, East Selah residents are turning their attention to more complex and long-term issues caused by groundwater contamination from the nearby Yakima Training Center.
During a listening session hosted by the Yakima Health District and the state Departments of Health and Ecology on Thursday, residents voiced concerns about diminishing property values, the impact of PFAS consumption on livestock and the Army's work with state and local agencies.
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because of their pervasiveness. For decades, the Army used a firefighting foam that contained high levels of PFAS at the training center. Some PFAS chemicals are extremely persistent and toxic, causing health issues even in microscopic quantities.
An Army spokesperson was present at the meeting, writing down concerns and occasionally answering questions. Since the meeting was structured as a listening session, participating agencies were more focused on feedback than they were on providing new information, though they also did some of that.
Over the years, the PFAS in the firefighting foam used in the YTC seeped into the ground and fanned out toward East Selah. After finding the first signs of contaminated homes outside the training center in 2021, the Army began distributing bottled water to affected homes. The next step toward a solution -- installation of whole-house filtration systems-- began this summer.
The Army began testing private water wells in the area for PFAS in late 2021. By September 2022, it had tested 300 wells in East Selah, 62 of which exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant levels for PFAS.
In May, Ecology tested 45 water wells for PFAS in East Selah, revealing eight new wells testing above the federal drinking water standard. Three of those wells had previously tested below that standard. The goal was to recheck some wells and add new locations.
Kurt Walker, a hydrogeologist at the Department of Ecology, said that of the 45 samples they checked, 37 were from homes previously tested by the Army. He said 11 of those well samples remained consistent with testing from the last two years. The Army and Environmental Protection Agency also were involved in the testing effort.
Thought he didn’t give precise figures on individual wells, Walker said 10 wells went down in PFAS concentration by an average of 30%. The most striking change, however, came from 16 other samples, all of which showed an average increase in PFAS concentration of about 310%.
“What grabbed my attention right away is we had areas previously tested that were pretty low and are pretty high now,” Walker said. “We wanted to understand if the contamination is moving, how dynamic is it. It is moving further to the north and to the northwest than we had previously known. We need regular testing done to protect the community in areas where folks think they’re safe. I want to know they’re safe.”
Filter systems
One of the more prominent topics of the night had to do with the Army’s whole-house, or point-of-entry, treatment filtration systems. Residents pointed out the right-of-entry agreements they signed with the Army to receive the filters and all related maintenance were all for five years. They asked what happened after that.
Paul Noel, the Army spokesperson present at the meeting, said the five-year figure is a minimum.
“Once you sign the right of entry permissions to allow the Army to install and maintain the system, the system will be maintained for five years or until the issue is resolved,” Noel said. “The POET (point-of-entry-treatment) system is basically a long-term temporary solution until they can figure out a better way to get clean water to everyone.”
Residents like Jenna Vogel, who installed a whole-house filtration system on her own due to her child’s health conditions, said her family spent months and thousands of dollars on water tests trying to determine how long their filters worked before becoming ineffective.
She asked how the Army would determine water usage and filter lifespan in individual homes.
Noel did not offer an immediate answer but said in the first three years of the filtration systems being installed, the Army will test filters 16 times to determine how often they need to be changed. Noel said multiple checks would be done the first year, and quarterly checks would take place the following two years.
For a household with two adults and one child, Vogel said she found their filters are effective for about two months.
Property values and livestock
Michael Doherty, a farmer who is looking to retire, said he had decided to split his 40-acre property into 14 residential lots. When it came time to assess the value, Doherty was told by his real estate agent the PFAS contamination reduced the value of his land.
Doherty asked if future lot owners would be on the hook for testing their water or if the Army would do it. He also asked if the Army would provide free whole-house filter installation and maintenance to houses testing above federal drinking water PFAS levels.
Noel, from the Army, could not immediately answer the question.
Doherty also brought up a concern about potentially spreading the contamination when watering his crops with water from his contaminated well.
“Before we had irrigation water, we were taking 600 gallons of water four times a day to a few locations to water,” Doherty said.
Barbara Morrissey, a toxicologist for the DOH, said it was likely extended use of contaminated water could contaminate the farmland.
“We know that cattle that are drinking PFAS in the water will have it in their bodies and it can come out in the manure,” Morrissey said. “If it falls on the soil then PFAS don’t really break down, so they stay in the soil and they may leach down to the water underneath … you could make an educated guess that there is PFAS contamination of the land, it just depends on how long that PFAS has been in your water, and we don’t know how long it’s been in your water.”
Morrissey said testing would have to be done in the area to determine whether there is contamination.
Officials took other questions about selling cattle for meat.
Morrissey said few academic studies exist on the topic of PFAS and livestock. While it’s safe to assume PFAS stays in livestock after consuming the chemicals via water, no official studies on which to base governmental guidance are currently available.
After the livestock question was first posed to the DOH in February, Morrissey said the agency partnered with a university to conduct a PFAS livestock study.
“In February, we got a very clear ask to make headway on improving our advice on whether the water is safe for livestock and to garden with,” Morrissey said. “We’ve had a lot of nibbles but no bites but we haven’t landed one yet. We do have an opportunity through the state Legislature to put in a package to fund something like that.”
Enforcement efforts
Residents also asked about the enforcement order Ecology imposed earlier this year, which called for the Army to be more transparent with the state about its handling of the contamination and to allow oversight from Ecology in future remediation efforts.
Greg Caron, a hydrogeologist with Ecology, said the conversations regarding the enforcement order reached high executive levels between Ecology’s director, Laura Watson, and Assistant Secretary of the Army Rachel Jacobson.
“The Army essentially said ‘we really don’t want to use an enforcement order,’ for the work that they want to do at the training center,” Caron said. “They alternatively proposed a negotiated order instead of an enforcement order. … Discussions are still continuing; their last meeting was in the third week of August."
He noted that Ecology's enforcement order is still in effect. "Ecology is still anticipating and expecting to see those work plans and to have an opportunity for public input and agency input,” he said.
Caron said in early August, Ecology started receiving documents from the Army pertaining to sampling protocols. He said in total, the Army has shared about 1,700 pages worth of documents regarding sampling efforts.
While it is a start, Caron said Ecology needs to know more about what the Army is doing, including where, when and how often they plan on testing the groundwater around the Yakima Training Center and East Selah for PFAS.
Agency updates
During the listening session, local and state agency representatives offered brief updates on remediation efforts since the last session in February.
Shawn Magee, director of environmental health at the Yakima Health District, said his staff is working to identify short- and long-term resources for treatment systems and the preservation of property values.
He said the health district is working to make a three-dimensional map of the contamination area to visualize the outward and downward spread of PFAS in the groundwater.
“We’re trying to put in place different policies and procedures for the health district that would give us more authority around approving treatment systems for wells, especially group B community wells,” Magee said. “Another tool for our toolbox is to create a three-dimensional map of the path of the contamination. We’re hoping to get that completed within the next six months to a year.”
Magee also mentioned a program started by the health district in the spring to provide clean water to East Selah residents whose well water test results fell below federal drinking water standards the Army is using as a threshold for providing bottled water. Residents who did not meet that threshold but who did test above the state’s drinking water standards received point-of-use filters to connect to faucets inside their homes.
As part of the DOH update, Morrissey said they were seeking new state funding to expand testing in East Selah. With a new federal drinking water standard for PFAS set to be enacted by the federal Food and Drug Administration, funding could soon open up for water systems to test for PFAS.
Morrissey said the DOH is working with the Legislature to potentially develop a multi-year spending plan to address PFAS in Washington starting in 2024.
No PFAS were detected in samples of Yakima city drinking water sent for testing this summer, a news release from the city said.
