Firefighters have taken a full-suppression approach to the Schneider Springs Fire since it started on Aug. 3, but were initially limited by lack of resources and access.
The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was ignited by lightning on Aug. 3 and spotted the next day. It started in a remote part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and was one of multiple fires that followed the lightning storm.
Driven by steep terrain and dead and dry fuel, fire activity increased rapidly on Aug. 4, according to a report. The fire covered 1 acre when it was first spotted around midday. By 6:30 p.m., it was 80 acres and growing.
“Local crews responded but were unable to immediately engage in a direct attack on the fire due to access and safety,” regional fire spokeswoman Catherine Caruso said in an email. “Additional resources, including aerial support, weren’t immediately available as they were already engaged on other new starts or on fires with more immediate threats to life and property.”
Twenty people were assigned to the Schneider Springs Fire on Aug. 5, Caruso said in an email. The fire was 300 acres by 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.
The fire started at Schneider Springs, which is 2 miles north of Meeks Table and sandwiched between the North Fork Rattlesnake and Glass creeks. It is in a remote area of the national forest with steep terrain. The spot has an elevation of 5,000 feet, fire information officer Kate White said.
Regional fire, fuels and aviation director Alex Robertson said remote fires will get less attention early on because there is no risk to people or structures.
“We’ll get to those after we get to the lower elevation fires that are threatening values at risk,” Robertson said.
Fires that are closer to communities, infrastructure, highways and power lines are prioritized, fire management officer Jeff Fedrizzi said.
Roads and recreation areas also are priorities, but the focus is on protecting people and structures, Robertson said.
Firefighting resources, especially personnel, have been limited this year with a large number of fires burning nationally. COVID also has affected staffing, because of illness and because the U.S. hasn’t been able to use firefighters from Canada and Australia. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in early August called it a “national crisis.”
The Schneider Springs Fire had between 20 and 30 people assigned. That number jumped to just under 100 on Aug. 10, fire reports said. At that point the fire was about 4,600 acres and had been burning for a week. Staffing doubled in the next two days: There were almost 200 people assigned by Aug. 12.
The fire saw significant growth from Aug. 12-15. With a jump in acreage from 7,000 to 16,500, staffing doubled once again. There were nearly 400 people working the Schneider Springs fire by Aug. 15.
The number of personnel continued to hover around 500 for the next week, as the fire grew to 60,000 and then 70,000 acres. As of Friday, 670 people were assigned to the fire.
The Pacific Northwest had been in national preparedness Level 5 for 44 days as of Friday. The level is the most serious, and is based on burning conditions, fire activity and resource availability. At preparedness Level 5, several geographic areas are experiencing major incidents that have the potential to exhaust all agency fire resources.
Strategy shift
U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in August told firefighters to halt a practice in which some fires were monitored rather than quickly extinguished. The practice, called managing fire for resource benefit, allows fire crews to closely monitor naturally ignited fires instead of directing resources to suppress the fire.
The Forest Service specifies that this tactic is not a “let it burn” policy. Fires are managed to reduce overgrowth that supplies fuel for fires, regulate insect and disease levels, and cycle nutrients back into the soil, according to the Forest Service website. Fire management requires personnel and resources. Fire officials must assess risk, predict fire behavior and growth and determine maximum limits of the fire area while managing the fire.
Moore instituted a temporary ban on managing fire for resource benefit in a letter to regional fire officials on Aug. 2, citing drought conditions, high fire activity nationally and high demand for fire personnel. He also temporarily tightened the requirements for prescribed burns.
Severe drought is affecting over 70% of the West, Moore said. In early August, there were 70 large fires burning nationally and 22,000 personnel responding, he said. And potential for fire activity was predicted to be above normal until October.
Moore pointed to a “triage mode” prioritization of resources that could affect fire response. He said fires that threaten communities and infrastructure will be the top priority.
“There is a finite amount of firefighting resources available that must be prioritized, and fires will not always get the resources that might be requested,” Moore said.
Regional fire officials on Wednesday said that while fire responses are prioritized, a “let it burn” strategy has not been used this season for fires in the Pacific Northwest.
“Our response to fires has always been aggressive initial attack,” regional fire, fuels and aviation director Robertson said.
After the initial attack, fires are prioritized based on the resources available, Robertson said. Any delays are not the result of a “let it burn” practice. Instead, the delays result from limited resources or unsafe conditions.
Scientists respond
A group of 41 fire and forest scientists opposed the decision by the Forest Service chief to temporarily halt the use of managed and prescribed burns. In a letter to Moore, the scientists said the directives will limit options for fire officials at a time when forest restoration and fuel reduction are a top priority.
“Both the science and management experience around wildfire are clear — we are not able to exclude fire from these systems indefinitely, no matter how much we invest in direct suppression,” the scientists said in the letter. “Unintentionally, a policy of full suppression contributes to fuel accumulation across fire-prone landscapes and only allows for escaped wildfires in the height of fire season to burn.”
The scientists recommended the Forest Service return strategy decisions to fire officials in individual districts. This would allow responders to use preventative tactics in regions where fire and drought conditions are not as severe, they said.
Moore’s letter said the agency will get back to using prescribed fire.
“When Western fire activity abates, we will resume using all the tools in our toolbox, including wildfire and prescribed fire in the right places and at the right time,” Moore said in the letter on Aug. 2.