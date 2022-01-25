Early phase of Nelson Dam project on Naches River is nearly complete

The Naches River will soon be flowing over river rocks and boulders instead of the problematic Nelson Dam, an early milestone for the removal and replacement project intended to improve fishing and recreation on the river.
City of Yakima Water and Irrigation Manager David Brown said the dam removal phase of the $18.1 million project, which started in October, is nearly complete. The dam has been removed from the center section of the river and the riverbed has been excavated down to base level at the project site near U.S. 12 and Powerhouse Road, Brown said.
The dam is being replaced with a roughened channel that Brown said is built to look like a natural river.
“The last piece they’re getting ready to do is put the large boulders in and anchor everything for that center section,” Brown said.
The window for in-river work is about to close. Contractor Northbank Civil and Marine must be out of the water from Feb. 28 to July 16 to avoid disrupting fish, as stipulated in the contract with the city.
Brown said water will be turned back to the center section of the river by the end of February. At the same time, the water will temporarily be redirected away from the fish screen area, where work will continue, Brown said.
“The center section will act as the roughened channel that we’re intending to build, and that becomes the fishway while we do other work,” Brown said. “They’ll continue to do work on fish screens, building the concrete sluiceway, and then prepping for things they can do outside of the river.”
The fish screens must be active from April 1 to Oct. 15 to keep water available for irrigation. A concrete water channel will route water back toward the fish screens before April, according to Brown, and the screens will be removed and replaced once the irrigation season comes to a close in the fall.
“There should be no interruption to irrigation delivery caused by this project,” Brown said.
He said preparation to remove the fish ladder and construction of channels to guide water into the floodplains will begin in July.
The project is expected to be complete by April 2023, and Brown said there have been no significant delays or additional costs.
“It’s virtually on schedule and on budget, which is a nice thing to happen in a project of this size,” Brown said.
The city served as the primary source of funding, providing more than $7 million, and another $4.5 million came from Floodplains by Design, a grant program through the state Department of Ecology. The state’s Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board contributed more than $4 million, and other sources of funding for the project included Yakima County, State Community Facility, Rivers Legacy Fund and the Bureau of Reclamation.
The dam was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association, and the original design did not allow for any fish passage.
In addition to improving fish passage, the project will help habitat, improve water supply reliability and increase stream conveyance to decrease flooding risks for nearby landowners. Over the years, the dam has held back tons of sediment and silt, raising the river bed and contributing to flooding, according to the city.
The project is expected to improve fishing and open up a significant section of the Naches River for boating and other recreation.
