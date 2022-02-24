An early morning fire Thursday in the 1400 block of South 13th Street in Yakima damaged a residence and several nearby vehicles.
Yakima Fire Department crews responded at 1:37 a.m. and found a small camper trailer fully involved, with fire spreading to an adjacent residence and nearby vehicles, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported. Crews contained the fire, and made sure everyone evacuated. The Red Cross was called to assist.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire officials estimated $100,000 in damages to a residence and $80,000 in damages to several nearby vehicles, the release said.
A total of 17 firefighters responded.
